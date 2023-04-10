Ancient hair preserves the earliest evidence of hallucinogenic drug use in Europe

Editors note: Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





CNN

–



Scientists have discovered direct evidence that people in Europe used psychoactive drugs during the Bronze Age, possibly as part of ancient rituals.

Traces of alkaloid substances that originate from plants and are known to affect perception and cause delirium and euphoria have been preserved in strands of human hair dating back some 3,000 years. Researchers found the hairs, along with other funerary objects, in the Es Crritx burial cave in Menorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the eastern coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea.

Chemical analysis revealed the stimulant ephedrine in the hair. The analysis also found that atropine and scopolamine are both psychoactive compounds that can cause disorientation, sensory disruption and vivid hallucinations, the researchers reported Thursday in the journal. Scientific Reports.

Drug use among humans is a practice known to be thousands of years old, based on records that have previously been discovered in Eurasia and the Americas. But in Europe, the presence of mind-altering plants in prehistoric sites offered archaeologists an incomplete picture; Until now, they lacked evidence that people in ancient communities ingested the plants, said lead study author Elisa Guerra-Doce, an associate professor of prehistory at the University of Valladolid in Spain.

With these new findings, we are presenting the earliest evidence of drug use in European prehistory, Guerra-Doce told CNN.

Es Crritx was discovered in 1995; its entrance is about 82 feet (25 meters) from the top of a cliff and there are seven chambers inside the cave. From 1400 BC to 800 BC it was a burial site and more than 200 male and female adults and children were buried there.

However, some corpses received special treatment. After being brought to the burial cave, their hair was dyed red and the strands were carefully combed, cut and then sealed inside tubes made of horn or wood. In other cemeteries where this ritual was performed, these containers were placed next to the bodies. But at Es Crritx, 10 of these containers along with other funerary artifacts were hidden in another room, the study authors reported.

The hairs in the tubes were reddish and measured up to 5.1 inches (13 centimeters) long, and the researchers analyzed the strands by chemically separating the components in the hairs, then identifying the molecules by their ion masses. The compounds they discovered are all produced by plants that grow in Menorca, such as devil’s trap (Datura stramonium), white hen (Hyoscyamus albus), mandrake (Mandragora automnalis) and knot pine (Ephedra fragilis).

The visions produced by ingesting scopolamine and atropine can be violent and unpleasant, according to Dagmara Socha, a researcher at the University of Warsaw’s Center for Andean Studies in Poland. Socha, who was not involved in the study, investigates the ancient use of mind-bending compounds and recently described the discovery of psychoactive drugs in an ancient trophy head of a sacrificed Nazca child from Peru.

Scopolamine and atropine are found in plants in the Datura and Brugmansia genera, both of which are in the nightshade family, and were used in pre-Columbian South America, Socha told CNN in an email.

For example, the Chibcha people, an indigenous group from what is now Colombia, used an infusion of Brugmansia on slaves and wives of dead masters to numb their senses as they were buried alive during burial ceremonies, Socha said.

In the indigenous Shuar communities of the Amazon, disobedient children were disciplined by giving them a liquid called maikua, made from Brugmansia flowers. During the trance that followed, the wise youth would communicate with their ancestors and learn respect for their elders, Socha said.

But drug use in prehistoric times can also be a pleasurable experience. The Mayans and Aztecs in Mesoamerica used Datura stramonium as an aphrodisiac, she added.

Because the pipes in Menorca’s Es Crritx cave that contained hair were found in a sealed chamber intact since 800 BC, it is unlikely that the compounds were introduced by modern pollution of the site, Guerra-Doce said. Instead, the hair absorbed the chemicals after ingestion. Drug use occurred for almost a year before death, based on analysis along the length of the strands.

The discoveries from Es Crritx may also shed light on how ritual drug use may have defined certain roles in prehistoric European societies. Since only a fraction of the individuals in the burial chamber had their hair dyed, cut and preserved, they may have had special status associated with the use of psychoactive plants, Guerra-Doce said.

We suggest that there may have been some specialist religious people controlling the use of these drugs, she said. All this evidence made it appear that perhaps some individuals deserved this hair treatment and these individuals were the ones who consumed the drug.

But for now, that conclusion is just a hypothesis, she added.

To prove marriage more analysis needs to be done on different individuals, Guerra-Doce said.