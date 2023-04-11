Russia violates international law by denying consular access to WSJ reporter

Russia has not allowed US consular officials access to Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich since he was arrested late last month and is in violation of international law, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Monday.

Patel told reporters at a regular press conference that Moscow over the weekend formally notified Washington of the ban, but the United States is still seeking consular access to Gershkovich, who has been detained since March 29 on espionage charges.

“At this point it is a violation of Russia’s obligations under our consular convention and a violation of international law,” Patel said.

The United States and the Soviet Union agreed in a treaty signed in 1964 that a consular officer would be allowed to visit a detained or arrested national of the other state within two to four days of detention, depending on their location. .

“We have emphasized the need for the Russian government to provide this access as soon as possible,” Patel added.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawyers for Wall Street Journal have visited the journalist and the newspaper has called for his immediate release.

The United States has called on Russia to release Gershkovich and dismissed the espionage claims as ludicrous.