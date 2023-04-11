Distinguished students recognized for service, scholarship, leadership | FIU news





Twenty-three students and one student club were recognized last week for outstanding leadership, service and scholarship in Outstanding Student Life Awards 2023. Founded in 1989 by former BBC Provost and Vice President for Student Affairs Richard Correnti, the annual ceremony recognizes Panthers who excel academically and in the areas of outstanding service to others, citizenship, innovation, leadership, advancing diversity and promoting the spirit of the Panther. Among these outstanding students, two particularly outstanding Panthers rise above the crowd for special recognition with the Presidential Award and the Larry W. Lunsford Leadership Award. of Presidential Award awarded to a student each year who has gone above and beyond any award category to make a significant impact on the FIU community. The recipient of this award has shown leadership, commitment and action to significantly improve campus life and advance the prestige of the university. Laura Garcia Barcia, a doctoral candidate in FIU’s Predator Ecology & Conservation Laboratory, received the Presidential Award this year. Garcia Barcia’s work to protect endangered sharks and curb the illegal trade in shark fins has attracted international attention, leading to increased surveillance of fins on the market by the Hong Kong Center for Food Safety. She also helped launch a unique partnership between the ANGARI Foundation and FIU to engage middle and high school students in marine science research, and she is a dedicated mentor to the next generation of marine scientists studying at FIU. “I am very grateful for this appointment and also very proud of all the work I have done at FIU these past few years leading our students in their marine bio program and also local students in K-12 schools,” said Garcia Barcia. , who was unable to attend the ceremony as she is currently at sea conducting her own research, said in a video testimonial. of Larry W. Lunsford Leadership Award awarded to a student who rises above any leadership category and has demonstrated his or her commitment to improving the quality of campus life and improving the quality of student life. Fernando Melara, a senior biomedical engineering major and College of Engineering and Informatics senator for SGA, received this year’s Larry W. Lunsford Leadership Award. In addition to mentoring young competitors on his home country, El Salvador’s Academic Olympiad team, Melara serves as a teaching assistant for multiple departments at FIU. At SGA, Melara supports initiatives that promote success for international students. Melara’s research has also received national attention at university research conferences, giving him the opportunity to present his work at the National Institutes of Health; and he is part of a team of students who developed a new patent-pending surgical stapler. “I am very grateful for this nomination. This award represents the amount of impact I’ve had the opportunity to make during my time here at FIU,” Melara said in a video testimonial. The following students and student club were also selected as recipients from a pool of more than 250 nominations and 46 finalists:

