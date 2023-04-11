The international system is crucial to combating the threat of arms diversion, the Security Council hears





Arising from any arms transfer is the inherent risk of device deflection to unauthorized end users, said Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. Addressing the Council during the first open meeting of the month-long Russian presidency and during which many delegates referred to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, she stressed that measures to combat arms diversion contribute significantly to global peace and securityespecially conflict prevention. Illegal, unregulated trade Illegal and unregulated trade and diversion of arms and ammunition has long been a major concern of the international community. Illegal and unregulated arms transfers can instigate, instigate and prolong armed conflictarmed violence, terrorism and crime. They can also destabilize entire regions, contribute to and enable human rights abuses, and lead to violations of arms embargoes, as the High Representative emphasized. Security Council. Weapons Control Toolbox To respond to such risks, states have established a number of international, regional and bilateral treaties, agreements and arms control frameworks to prevent and eradicate the illicit trade and diversion of conventional arms, regulate their international arms trade and promote transparency in arms transfers. At the international level, they include Arms Trade Treatywhich marked its tenth anniversary on April 2. They are also crucial UN Program of Action on Small Arms and Light WeaponsInternational Tracing Instrument and Protocol against Illegal production and trafficking of firearms, their parts and components and ammunition (known as the Firearms Protocol). Strong frames Calling on member states to fully fulfill their obligations according to the agreements to which they are parties, Mrs. Nakamitsu called for strong frameworks for effective control over the export, brokering, import, transit, storage and re-transfer of arms and ammunition. Any transfer of arms and ammunition must also include pre-transfer risk assessments and post-shipment controls, such as on-site inspection and end-user verificationsshe said. Meanwhile, preventing the diversion of arms into the wrong hands requires strong cooperation and information sharing between importing, transit and exporting states, as well as critical tracking systems. Confidence building measures Mrs. Nakamitsu also emphasized this transparency in arms shipments it can also serve as a confidence-building measure between states, reducing tensions, ambiguities and misperceptions. In this regard, she put the spotlight UN Register of Conventional Weaponswhich was established in 1992, and called on all member states to participate in it reporting on exports and imports of all equipment falling under the seven categories of arms and light weapons registries. In addition, she called on states that have not yet done so join the Arms Trade Treatyand from all countries to consider the different impact of the illicit trade in arms and ammunition on women, men, girls and boys.

