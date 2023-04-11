How gun violence affects international student enrollment

When Zhenyang Xu, a second-year international Ph.D. student at Michigan State University, first got the alert that there was an active shooter on campus, he barely thought twice about it.

I looked at my phone and I just thought, Oh, OK. Another one, he said. It’s so normalized here and we get so much news about shootings that I didn’t notice it was something completely different and scarier until more alerts started coming in.

Three students were killed and five others were injured in the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State, including two international students from Xu, originally from China, one of whom, 20-year-old John Hao, was paralyzed from the neck down. . Xu said the tragedy was a wake-up call, a stark reminder that the epidemic of gun violence he read about in the news was a frightening reality in the country where he chose to study.



The most popular stories



The most popular

The fear of being caught up in a mass shooting like the one at MSU has become a major factor in international students’ decisions about whether to study in the US. fall 2018 survey from the Institute of International Education, the issue with the largest year-over-year increase among international applicants in 201718 a year in which US institutions saw a decline in international enrollments was their physical security in the US

It’s also a daily concern for many international students already studying in America: according to a 2019 survey by World Education Services, a quarter of international students in the US expressed concern about gun violence at their institution; that number jumped to 37 percent when they looked at their colleges’ wider host community.

Rajika Bhandari, an independent consultant on international education research and strategy, said in recent years fears about gun violence and personal safety have eclipsed other perceived disadvantages of studying in the US.

In broad global surveys, when students are asked about the downsides of going to the U.S., we’ve seen a lack of personal safety rise to the top, she said. It used to be mostly about visa costs and barriers, which of course are still there; it’s just that personal security has gotten really big.

The gun violence that causes these fears has not abated; in the past few months alone, campus shootings have dominated the headlines. In October, a University of Arizona professor was murdered by a former student; the following month, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on their team bus, allegedly by a classmate. February’s mass shooting in the state of Michigan exacerbated the concerns of international families since the gunman wounded two of them.

Andres Yang/The Chicago Maroon

It’s not just campus shootings that cause safety fears. In November 2021, Shaoxiong Zheng, a Chinese international student at the University of Chicago’s dream destination for many international students was shot and killed in a street robbery. A week later, hundreds of students, many of them international, marched across campus to call for stricter gun laws, holding signs that read, “Were here to learn, not to die, and who is next?”

Jenny Lee, a professor of education policy studies at the University of Arizona, said international students and their families are haunted by the fact that foreign-born victims of gun violence risked choosing to study in America.

The question, Bhandari said, is whether they will decide the risk has become too great.

That’s usually a family decision, whether and where to study abroad, and safety really matters. Gun violence has definitely factored into that decision-making matrix, she said. It’s the 800-pound gorilla in the room.

A big issue in Asia, especially China

The 2019 WES survey found not only that international students in the US were concerned about gun violence, but that some were more concerned than others. Only 25 percent of students from Latin America and 32 percent from Europe said they were concerned about gun violence, compared to 40 percent from South Asia and East Asia.

Students from Asia are the largest contingent of international students studying in the US by region, and more come from China than any other country. But that could soon change: according to the 2022 IIE Open Doors report, Chinese international student enrollment fell by 9 percent in 202122, after a 15 percent decline in 202021.

Many factors besides gun violence have contributed to the decline, Lee said. Under the Trump administration, anti-Asian racism played a role; these concerns became more widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Asian Americans were targeted in a series of violent crimes by New York THE Atlanta. Another perennial issue is the increasingly difficult visa process between the two countries, exacerbated by the erosion of US-China bilateral relations.

But Lee said gun violence has remained a constant in the changing collage of concerns. She credits this to the rarity of weapons in China and other Asian countries.

In Asia in particular, it is not only difficult to own a gun; you really never see them. Nor do the police carry guns in many Asian countries, she said. So the general sense of unease about guns has increased.

Mark Ashwill, an independent contractor who recruits international students for Western schools, said the same was true in Vietnam, where he lives and works.

In Vietnam, like most countries, you are not even allowed to own a pistol. Only the police and the army are, he said. There is a problem here.

Xiaofeng Wan, associate dean of admissions and international recruitment coordinator at Amherst College, is no stranger to the fears of his international recruits. He arrived in the US from China in 2011 as an international student, bound for a master’s program in higher education administration at Boston College; he said that even then, gun violence was on his and his family’s mind.

Those concerns have become more pronounced since then, Wan said. He often combs Chinese social media sites and newspapers, and said headlines about gun violence in the U.S., especially incidents on college campuses or where Asian people are the victims, inspire a frenzy of public concern, especially among parents who are at least thinking. send their children to the US. for college.

Wan also said that Chinese consulates usually issue warnings after incidents of gun violence after the MSU shootingprompting a barrage of warning messages and articles on Chinese social media sites and state news media.

People in China read and hear about these shootings; they are very aware, Wan said. News cycles come and go, but this issue never leaves families’ minds. Once it does, it remains a major concern.

Wan said his parents text him to make sure he’s safe whenever there are shootings in the country, even if they happen in Texas or California, hundreds of miles from his small college town in Massachusetts. . This attitude, he said, is quite common, and not just for parents of American residents.

They are a kind of symbol for how the general Chinese public views the issue, he said. No state is safer than another; if you’re in the US, you’re at risk of getting shot.

An opening for competition

The United States has long been the top destination for international students in the world and remains so; READY one million international students enrolled at American institutions in 2022, according to the IIE report.

But there are plenty of competitors eager to carve out pieces of that lucrative pool from the US market. The UK remains a top destination for international students. Others are looking at colleges in Canada, which has seen increased interest from abroad in recent years; only in 2022, the enrollment of international students in Canadian institutions increased by 24 percent during the past year.

Canada has really risen to the top, and there are many reasons for that, but one is that you just don’t hear as much about Canada being a country that is not safe, Lee said. However, you still have world-class institutions, you have an English-speaking country, all the things the US offers without the baggage of personal security.

The gun violence death rate in the US is eight times higher than in Canada and nearly 100 times higher than in the UK, according to 2019 data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Before arriving at MSU two years ago, Xu earned his master’s degree at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He said his decision was partly influenced by what he had heard about violence and racism in the US

Many international students at UBC talked about choosing Canada because they felt it was safer there, Xu said. And when we were recruiting Ph.D. students [at MSU] and the shooting happened, two of them from China called me and asked me, honestly, do you think it’s still safe there?

But Ashwill said for many prospective international students, the upside of going to college in the U.S. still outweighs the security risks.

Safety is a selling point for sure, but it’s not a deal breaker for most students or even parents, Ashwill said. I find that most families I talk to see it as a kind of cost-benefit analysis, and for most, the benefits still outweigh the risks.

Xu agreed, but said that, at least in his native China, the issue of gun violence risked upsetting that calculus.

Most families care more about the prestige and quality you get [in the U.S.]and so I don’t think the guns will really produce [international] declining enrollment, he said. But if things seem to be getting more dangerous, that will be a big concern for parents and can have a real effect.