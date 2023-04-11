Smokers in England to be offered vaping kits to help them quit | smoking

Ministers will urge 1 million smokers to switch to vape cigarettes, despite growing alarm over the rise in the number of young people smoking vape.

Under the new exchange-to-stop scheme, vaping starter kits will be offered to almost one in five of all smokers in England as part of the governments smoke-free drive.

Pregnant women will also be offered up to 400 to quit smoking and a consultation will be launched on introducing mandatory smoking cessation advice to be placed on cigarette packs.

The scheme comes on top of plans to crack down on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s. A survey by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) found that vaping among 11-17-year-olds has increased from 3.3% in 2021 to 7% last year.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is trying to balance finding ways to reduce underage vaping, while at the same time ensuring that devices are available to help adult smokers quit.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien will launch the new schemes in a speech on Tuesday.

Up to two out of three lifetime smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale that will kill you if used properly, he is expected to say.

We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will fund a new national exchange to stop the first scheme of its kind in the world.

We will work with councils and others to provide one million smokers across England with a vaping-free starter kit.

OBrien said the government was concerned about the rise of youth vaping and said he wanted a crackdown on businesses that were hooking kids up with nicotine.

As part of the plans a selection of products, strengths and flavors will be offered to allow adult smokers to find the best alternative for them.

Funding for the 45 million schemes over the next two years will come from the DHSCs’ budget.

Officials say 9% of women still smoke during pregnancy in England and hope a financial incentive along with behavioral support will see them all stop by the end of the year.

While the details are still to be determined, officials expect the vouchers will be available throughout the pregnancy and could reach up to 400 if they complete the scheme.

Last year, an independent review led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, outside cafes and on beaches.

Khan also said that vaping should be promoted as a tool to help people stop using tobacco.

But he acknowledged that vaping wasn’t a silver bullet, nor was it completely risk-free.

The government has an ambitious plan to make England smoke-free by 2030.

Campaigners say the target, which equates to reducing smoking rates to less than 5%, will be missed without further action.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash, said: Vapes increase smokers’ chances of successfully quitting, as do vouchers for pregnant smokers, so these are welcome steps in the right direction, but by no means enough.

She said not enough has changed since the Khans report was published and said funding is desperately needed to restore cuts of more than 90% in mass media campaigns.

Not to mention the lack of tougher regulations that Khan recommended to raise the age of sale and reduce the appeal of smoking as well as vaping, she added.