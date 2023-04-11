International
Smokers in England to be offered vaping kits to help them quit | smoking
Ministers will urge 1 million smokers to switch to vape cigarettes, despite growing alarm over the rise in the number of young people smoking vape.
Under the new exchange-to-stop scheme, vaping starter kits will be offered to almost one in five of all smokers in England as part of the governments smoke-free drive.
Pregnant women will also be offered up to 400 to quit smoking and a consultation will be launched on introducing mandatory smoking cessation advice to be placed on cigarette packs.
The scheme comes on top of plans to crack down on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s. A survey by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) found that vaping among 11-17-year-olds has increased from 3.3% in 2021 to 7% last year.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is trying to balance finding ways to reduce underage vaping, while at the same time ensuring that devices are available to help adult smokers quit.
Health Minister Neil O’Brien will launch the new schemes in a speech on Tuesday.
Up to two out of three lifetime smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale that will kill you if used properly, he is expected to say.
We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will fund a new national exchange to stop the first scheme of its kind in the world.
We will work with councils and others to provide one million smokers across England with a vaping-free starter kit.
OBrien said the government was concerned about the rise of youth vaping and said he wanted a crackdown on businesses that were hooking kids up with nicotine.
As part of the plans a selection of products, strengths and flavors will be offered to allow adult smokers to find the best alternative for them.
Funding for the 45 million schemes over the next two years will come from the DHSCs’ budget.
Officials say 9% of women still smoke during pregnancy in England and hope a financial incentive along with behavioral support will see them all stop by the end of the year.
While the details are still to be determined, officials expect the vouchers will be available throughout the pregnancy and could reach up to 400 if they complete the scheme.
Last year, an independent review led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, outside cafes and on beaches.
Khan also said that vaping should be promoted as a tool to help people stop using tobacco.
But he acknowledged that vaping wasn’t a silver bullet, nor was it completely risk-free.
The government has an ambitious plan to make England smoke-free by 2030.
Campaigners say the target, which equates to reducing smoking rates to less than 5%, will be missed without further action.
Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash, said: Vapes increase smokers’ chances of successfully quitting, as do vouchers for pregnant smokers, so these are welcome steps in the right direction, but by no means enough.
She said not enough has changed since the Khans report was published and said funding is desperately needed to restore cuts of more than 90% in mass media campaigns.
Not to mention the lack of tougher regulations that Khan recommended to raise the age of sale and reduce the appeal of smoking as well as vaping, she added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/11/smokers-in-england-to-be-offered-vaping-kits-to-help-them-quit-cigarettes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Regarding allergies
- Turkey has launched the world’s first unmanned warship – Middle East Monitor
- Janhvi Kapoor enters Theri remake in Bollywood
- From Out of Hockey to Masterton Nominee
- Huntersville prom closet offering free dresses to help students get to school dances
- Greggs Pledge Achieves Important Milestones Including Launch of First Eco Shop — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Blastomycosis: Nearly 100 confirmed or probable cases of rare fungal infection linked to Michigan paper mill, health officials say
- PM Modi goes on jungle safari to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’; shares ‘stunning’ photos | News
- US scrambles as classified documents detailing military intelligence leak online
- Spring Museum Guide: What’s Happening | Evening Summary
- UPC hosts its first-ever multicultural fashion show – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
- The TSA checkpoint at Trenton-Mercer Airport is now equipped with new state-of-the-art 3D checkpoint scanners to improve explosives detection