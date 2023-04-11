



One year into a global food crisis that is reversing decades of progress in the fight against hunger and malnutrition, a new report from The Rockefeller Foundation calls for new solutions to address massive shortfalls in humanitarian aid and improve long-term food security. food by increasing durability. report, Anticipate and localize: Leveraging humanitarian funding to create more sustainable food systems, identifies essential reforms to humanitarian food assistance that would improve crisis response, avoid future crises and help build resilient and sustainable food systems. It is the first of three reports from The Rockefeller Foundations’ Global Food Security portfolio, led by Catherine Bertini, former Executive Director of the World Food Program and Laureate of the 2005 World Food Prize. The Report is chaired by Carol Bellamy, former -Executive Director of UNICEF. They draw on decades of experience in the global humanitarian and development sectors. Additionally, the report is informed by the sponsoring Foundation Meeting of the Group on Financing for Sustainable Food Security, which brought together nearly two dozen experts in food insecurity and food aid from around the world, including people with lived experience, to consider how best to mobilize and leverage funds to ensure food security for all. Three meetings held at the end of 2022 generated an abundance of creative and provocative ideas to overcome serious deficiencies in global governance and food aid distribution. The report identifies those deficiencies as a lack of effective forecasting of need; lack of localization; and failure to break down silos and join funding outlets. Its recommendations address each of those gaps with specific, concrete actions that must be taken now and over the next seven to ten years to put the world back on the path to food security for all, by aligning humanitarian aid and global development to build resilience and sustainable food systems.

