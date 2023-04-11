Exploring the field of ecofeminism in the biodiversity-climate nexus – History

International
of COP15 of the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, held in Montreal, Canada, in December 2022, took place less than a month after COP27 of the UN Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Although some argue that the Biodiversity Conference received less attention that the latter, however, was historical, since 188 governments who are parties to Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) agreed on a new framework to halt species extinction and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, titled Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).
of Center for International Sustainable Development Law organized a hybrid event in Montreal during the Biodiversity Law and Governance Day COP15 2022, during which I spoke about the complementarity of human rights and Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) in a Panel discussion where the need for ecofeminism was raised. The growing need to recognize the role of women and understand the scope of ecofeminism as political activism as well as intellectual criticism in reimagining effective measures to mitigate environmental emergencies is now more important than ever.
The Nagoya Protocol and human rights
The 2010 Nagoya Protocol on ABS (hereinafter, the Protocol) is an international agreement under the CBD that aims to ensure the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of genetic resources and traditional knowledge. Although the Protocol does not make any textual reference to human rights, some of its provisions include elements that can be traced to widely ratified human rights instruments. One example, Prior Informed Consent, complies with the procedural requirement of free, prior and informed consent in United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
In its preamble, the Protocol states that parties must recognize the important role that women play in the ABS context, affirming the need for women’s full participation at all levels of policy-making and implementation. This suggests a positive complementarity, where gender and geography are linked through information and inclusion. Women play a key role in maintaining and disseminating information, and while ecofeminists celebrate women’s traditional ecological knowledge, some scholars have argued that such knowledge is obtained primarily through the oppressive dictates of patriarchy. However, the Protocol sets the stage for progressive inclusion, aiming for the emancipation of nature and women.
Ecofeminism’s role in such political, legal and intellectual dialogue enhances global solidarity for climate action. The protocol mentions climate change twice. As human rights and environmental lawyer Csar Rodrguez-Garavito says, conditioning of human rights keeps human rights relevant in the Anthropocene. I would add that so is biodiversity climate change as a credible strategy where the dynamic of mutual reinforcement in the biodiversity-climate nexus is sustainable.
Ecofeminism in the biodiversity-climate nexus
The Nagoya Protocol mentions the word women six timescreating a stronger emphasis on the role of women when compared to The Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which mentions women only once. The demand for women’s voices as active participants has been progressively recognized in various climate forums. However, the question remains how the Nagoya Protocol sets the scene beyond its textual references.
Looking at history, there has been a marked inclusion of gender in the UN framework 1985 and Nairobibut it took seven years to introduce a gender perspective for the first time under Agenda 21 THE Earth Summit in 1992. Both the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the CBD were created as a result of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), also known as the Earth Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro. year.
In preparation for this event, 1,500 women from 83 countries gathered in Miami in 1991 for the first World Congress of Women for a Healthy Planet, resulting in the Women’s Action Agenda 21 (WAA21), a plan for mainstreaming the gender dimension in local, national and international decision-making. With further efforts, ecofeminism gained momentum in the mid-1990s, when special emphasis on women and the environment was incorporated into The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995). Articles 246 and 248 of Chapter 4, Section K in the Beijing Declaration vividly portray the role of women in sustainable development. Thus, the role of women in sustainable development reiterates their role in the biodiversity-climate nexus.
The UNFCCC held in March 2022 emphasized that the global community cannot agree to the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, unless all of humanity is involved in responding to the climate crisis. On that note, Patricia Espinosa, the former executive secretary of the UNFCCC, when referring to the need to include women, further said, We cannot exclude the voices, knowledge, perspectives and expertise of 50% of the population. The way forward is to recognize that, to pave the way for sustainable development, the role of women and ecofeminism in addressing and containing the planetary crisis must stem from their political activism and intellectual critique.
GBFA brief feminist analysis
The goals of CBD and GBF have obvious overlaps and potential synergies with both Sustainable Development Goals of the UN Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement, as well as several other conventions related to biodiversity. This underscores the greater importance of ecofeminism, as women’s advocacy for biodiversity reinforces climate action and vice versa.
Objectives 22 and 23 of the GBF reaffirm gender inclusion and equality in gender-responsive representation and participation in decision-making, as well as access to justice and information related to biodiversity and the implementation of the framework through a gender-responsive approach. The way GBF has emphasized the importance of women and girls in these two objectives also expands the scope of ecofeminism in strengthening the biodiversity-climate nexus.
Ecofeminism remains crucial in reimagining the biodiversity-climate nexus, and the progressive inclusion of women in local, national and international efforts for sustainable development includes both the objectives of reversing biodiversity loss and enacting urgent climate action, and beyond. This means that, beyond textual references, political activism and intellectual criticism for women’s liberation and their progressive inclusion is key to the future of the planet.
This piece was originally published on February 21, 2023 OpenGlobalRights.
Susan Ann Samuel is an Indian lawyer, a PhD candidate at the University of Leeds, School of Politics and International Studies and a fellow at the Center for International Sustainable Development (CISDL).
