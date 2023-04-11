The US’s lonely clash with China

Note from editors: Morning Money is a free version of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, delivered to our subscribers every morning at 5:15. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with the tools you can use to take action on the biggest stories of the day. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

Global finance ministers and central bankers are in Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. For the world’s two largest economies, there is no meltdown on the horizon.

Escalating tensions between the US and China will provide an uneasy backdrop for the meetings as policymakers grapple with economic uncertainty in the wake of stubborn inflation, banking and tourism concerns over Russia’s occupation of eastern Ukraine. These relations were further frozen last week after the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wens with the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthywhich was followed a few days later by major Chinese military exercises around the self-governing island.

As China moves to take a bigger role in multilateral organizations like the World Bank, US allies are becoming more vocal in their concern with the potential economic pain that could lie ahead if the Biden administration takes further action to isolated China.

There is virtually no US ally that is truly inclusive of the idea of ​​a cold war with China, the president of the Eurasia Group Ian Bremer told MM over the weekend. The politics around the relationship with China, which is extremely toxic and hostile in the United States, is generally not true [for] really any ally.

Case in point: After meeting in recent weeks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron told POLITICO’s Jamil Anderlini and Clea Caulcutt that Europe should steer clear of any potential conflict between global superpowers.

The question that Europeans must answer is in our interest to speed up [a crisis] in Taiwan? No, Macron said in an interview while on his presidential plane. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans should become followers on this topic and take our cues from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.

And this: Europeans cannot solve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we reliably say about Taiwan, watch out, if you do something wrong, we will be there? If you really want to raise tensions, this is the way to do it, Macron said.

Another geopolitical flashpoint that Bremmers is watching closely: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan captured Turkey.

Why? The economic policies of Turkish strongmen contributed to a sharp devaluation of the lira, which has lost about 80 percent of its value since 2018, and rampant inflation that created a cost-of-living crisis for the country’s middle class. country. Support for an opposition party led by former bureaucrat and economist Kemal Kldarolu has made the country’s May 14 election a coin toss, said Bremmer, a senior foreign policy specialist whose firm assesses geopolitical risks.

With its political future uncertain and its economy on the brink of collapse, I think many people at the IMF will be very worried, Bremmer said.

Erdogan has repeatedly dismissed any notion that he would turn to the IMF for a bailout if its central banks’ reserves are exhausted. AND The last call of the IMF For Turkey to raise interest rates and give independence to its monetary policymakers has gone unnoticed, at least for now.

It will be interesting to see, given Turkey’s upcoming elections and a large amount of uncertainty about what will happen to Erdogan, what the IMF is saying about a possible package after Erdogan leaves, Bremmer said.

[Erdogan] it will not go to the IMF. And the successor if it was his successor almost certainly would, he added. It’s just too big a change in possible political orientation at the same time they’re facing a massive economic crisis.

Where is Lael? Our own Ben White reports. LaelBrainard arrived at the White House less than two months ago after nearly a decade on the Federal Reserve board that included a stint as chairman of the central bank’s financial stability committee, while those may be excellent credentials to lead a response. to greater financial turmoil. since the 2008 crash, Brainards past at the Fed is preventing him from taking a more public role.

All the failures of the oversight stuff for the last six to nine months implicate the Fed, a person close to the White House told Ben, who requested anonymity to speak freely about a sensitive personnel topic. And all investigations will focus on the Fed. There’s no way Laeland won’t be embarrassed for the White House, even if there’s nothing specific she did wrong.

The Genslers’ private funds gambit From Sam: Everyone knew Wall Street was going to fight SEC Chairman Gary Genslers bid to crack down on private equity powerhouses and hedge funds. Few anticipated the backlash from the investors Gensler is trying to protect The effort to tighten rules around Wall Street firms that now rival big banks in size and political influence is among the most ambitious rules Gensler has undertaken and would mark a major change in SEC oversight. of private markets.

Its big. It’s very significant, Gensler said in an interview. If we can foster greater competition and efficiency through transparency, then investors, limited partners representing state pension funds, endowments, universities and various investors benefit.

The problem is that investors are not on the same page.

The last bridge Malpass will push to make it faster and easier for companies to restructure their debt, he wrote in a blog post Sunday.

First on MM: Lawyers fight back against state threats to CFTC climate agenda According to one new report released by Governing for Impact, an advocacy group. The report specifically counters the concerns of about two dozen state attorneys general that the CFTC is going outside of its lane to look at climate-related financial risks under the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA. Declan Harty

The battle for deposit insurance heats up Our Eleanor Mueller: More than 20 conservative organizations on Friday spoke out against any expansion of deposit insurance. The groups, led by Americans for Tax Reform, oppose any legislative or regulatory action that would raise the deposit insurance limit or fully insure all deposits in insured depository institutions on a temporary or permanent basis. they wrote in a letter to members of Congress.

Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, to The Wall Street Journal: Bipartisan support is growing for unlimited deposit insurance. This should concern everyone, but especially progressives.

RELIEF AT THE PUMP? WSJ’s Joe Wallace and Anna Hirtenstein: A supply burst from a grab bag of smaller oil-producing countries threatens to undermine efforts by Saudi Arabia and its allies to keep prices high.

END OF THE TRACK Bloombergs Neil Callanan: Almost $1.5 trillion in US commercial real estate debt must be repaid before the end of 2025. The big question facing these borrowers is who will lend to them?

PROFITS SZN HAS ARRIVED WSJ’s Hannah Miao: Even as Wall Street has cut its earnings expectations, investors are looking to this next round of reports for insights on the further corporate profits can fall.

FT: Options trading picks up as investors brace for volatility in regional US banks

SO MAYBE IT’S NOT JUST CRYPTO NYT Tara Siegel Bernard and Ron Lieber: Increased attention to transactions that appear suspicious has caused some people to suddenly lose access to their bank accounts. The reasons are often a mystery.

David Wertime is now a senior policy adviser in the Office of Investment Security at the Treasury Department. Most recently he was a senior adviser in the Office of International Financial Markets at the Treasury. Daniel Lippman

IRS GOES UP Our Benjamin Guggenheim: IRS aims to hire 105,187 workers by 2025, agency growth ranks at nearly 50 percent within three years to labor force levels not seen in a quarter century, according to projections from the IRS obtained by POLITICO.

UNION GROWTH HAPPENS Our Olivia Olander: As demands from workers to form unions have increased again this year, the growth rate seems much smaller how much first major increase in 2022according to statistics released Friday by the National Labor Relations Board.