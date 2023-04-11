Marseille building collapse: Six bodies found under rubble in French city







Paris

CNN

–

Rescuers have found two more bodies in the rubble of a building that collapsed in an explosion in the southern French port city. Marseille on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to six. A violent explosion rocked the building around 12:30 a.m. local time, according to Marseille mayor Benot Payan, prompting a search and rescue effort as authorities investigated the cause of the explosion. The French Housing Authority said 179 people had been evacuated from the country, rescuers told CNN affiliate BFMTV. Rescue efforts are being complicated by a fire burning inside the wreckage, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM during a visit to the scene. Darmanin said rescuers are also concerned about firefighting water endangering the lives of any buried survivors. A spokesman for the country’s Civil Defense, Arnaud Wilm, told BFM that the fifth and sixth bodies were found in the rubble on Monday. Wilm said the two bodies were still under the rubble and have yet to be found. Two people remain missing, according to BFMTV, citing the prosecutor’s office. Local residents described hearing an explosion, with lots of dust and a smell of gas in the air. It was exhausting and completely insane. I saw an avalanche of panicked people on the street and then I started running like crazy, an unnamed witness told BFM. About 30 of the surrounding buildings were also evacuated, according to Darmanin. Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens told a press conference on Sunday that at this stage it was impossible to determine the cause of the explosion as the situation had not yet stabilized. She said a gas explosion was one of the points being looked into, but it was something we could not confirm at this stage of the investigation. The French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that his thoughts were with those affected. Thoughts with Marseille, where a building on rue Tivoli collapsed last night. I am thinking of those affected and their loved ones. An investigation is ongoing with significant resources deployed. Thanks to the mobilized firefighters and rescuers, he said. A fund of 100,000 euros ($110,000) has been secured to help victims of the blast, according to the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, with money coming from regional authorities, BFMTV reported. BFMTV also reports that the Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into unintentional injuries. Marseille has suffered such incidents before. In 2018, CNN reported on the collapse of some objects in the city’s Noailles district, which killed at least four people.

