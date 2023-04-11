WSOP NEWS: REGISTRATION-FOR-2023-WORLD-SERIES-OF-POKER-OPENS-THURSDAY-APRIL-13





LAS VEGAS (April 10, 2023) – The 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) today announced that online registration for its return to the Las Vegas Strip at Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s) and Paris Las Vegas officially opens on Thursday, April 13. For the first time, future WSOP players have an additional opportunity to save even more by booking an entire travel package, including resort accommodations and airfare, all with one click immediately after registering online at BravoPokerLive.com. The new travel package booking process is made possible through Caesars Entertainment’s industry-leading Caesars Rewards® travel package, making it easier than ever to secure the best prices on a stay at any Caesars destination in Las Vegas for the WSOP, all while earning reward credits through Caesar’s Rewards. “This year’s WSOP is poised to break records with an unprecedented range of options to qualify for and participate in the WSOP Main Event, popularly known as the World Championship of Poker,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. “We’re excited to offer players an easy and cost-effective way to book their entire trip to Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas as they set out to become poker kings this summer.” WSOP 2023, which runs from May 30 to July 18, 2023, will feature the biggest bracelet events in its rich history. With a whopping 608 tables, the series will also have the largest capacity to date and the expectation to break records by becoming the biggest and best WSOP of all time. The 2022 WSOP set records for the largest prize money ever awarded at nearly $350 million, and the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, better known as the Main Event, hosted the second-largest field in poker history live with 8,663 participants. – just 110 entries short of the record. Anticipation is high for this year’s series, with international online poker giant GGPoker guaranteeing the qualification of a minimum of 600 players and WSOP.COM guaranteeing 111 Main Event slots from June 25th to July 8th. To avoid queues and congestion, the WSOP encourages players to use the online mobile registration process to register for events, register and pay online. Players registering online will need to visit the Champagne Ballroom located at Le Center Des Conventions in Paris Las Vegas once before playing in their first event to verify their registration with valid identification upon arrival in the series. Once verified, players can simply select events online via BravoPokerLive and use self-service kiosks located throughout Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas to print their seat cards and make their way directly at their table for play. Personal registration is also available now at the main casino cage inside Paris Las Vegas. Step-by-step registration information can be found now at wsop.com/registration. Follow @WSOP on I tweet, Instagram or check wsop.com for the latest news and updates.

