The review finds that nature’s recipes benefit physical and mental health

A meta-analysis of 28 studies found that recipients had lower blood pressure, as well as lower depression and anxiety scores.

Nature recipes can include time spent in parks and forests, gardens or farms, and blue space like lakes or oceans.



A new Australian systematic review and meta-analysis suggests that nature’s prescriptions provide physical and mental health benefits.

Led by University of NSW researchers and published in Lancet Planetary Health, SEARCHING shows that recipients of nature’s prescriptions have lower blood pressure, a higher daily step count, and lower depression and anxiety scores.

Associate Professor of GP Carolyn Ee reviewed the study and said the ‘rigorous’ meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials showed that benefits were particularly evident when prescriptions were issued by health or social care professionals with an existing relationship with patients.

“There are some limitations to this study, as the sample sizes were small, the populations were diverse, and it was impossible to blind the participants,” she said. GP news.

“However, given that nature’s prescriptions have multiple benefits and are a low-risk, low-cost intervention, GPs should consider incorporating them into their practice.”

Associate Professor Ee said examples of nature prescriptions include time spent in parks and forests, gardens or farms, and blue space such as lakes or oceans.

“Many of the interventions also included physical activity, such as walking and gardening, and relaxation strategies such as meditation,” she said.

‘Therefore, GPs may consider including these components in their prescriptions and may also consider recommending that patients choose their own activities.’

Compared to control conditions, nature-based interventions were found to have a ‘moderate effect’ on depression scores and a moderate to large effect on anxiety scores. They also resulted in a greater reduction in systolic blood pressure (mean difference -4.82 mm Hg) and diastolic blood pressure (mean difference -3.82 mm Hg), and a greater increase in step count daily (average change 900 steps).

The study’s lead author, Professor Xiaoqi Feng, said the results show that nature’s recipes can help ‘restore and build capacity’ for better physical and mental health.

“This study builds on a long-term research program we’ve been doing, showing that contact with nature – and trees in particular – is really good for boosting mental and physical health throughout our lives,” she said.

“What we need now is to figure out how to make nature’s prescriptions happen sustainably for those people with high potential to benefit but who currently spend little time in nature.”

While the United Kingdom recently invested £5.77 million (AU$10.33 million) in a pilot program for ‘green social profiling’ and Canada has one national nature prescription programthere are no large-scale nature prescription programs in Australia.

or previous review Observational studies suggest that people who spent 120 minutes per week in nature had higher well-being compared to people who spent less time in nature.

But Professor Feng says more research is needed to understand how nature’s recipes can be applied in our local context.

“Even if you have a high-quality green space like a park nearby, it doesn’t mean that everyone will visit it and benefit from it… that’s where the idea of ​​a recipe for nature comes in,” she said.

‘[But] how long should nature’s prescription be? What should be in the prescription? How should we deliver it and by whom? These questions do not yet have clear answers.

“If we want nature’s prescriptions to become a national scheme, we really need to provide the evidence.”

