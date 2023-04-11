Pentagon leaks, France’s steps in China and Finland in NATOExBulletin

International
Here’s a look ahead and a summary of key developments from the past week.
What to see
After Finland joined NATO, neighboring Sweden still faces off some obstacles namely Turkey and Hungary before it can become a member.
Russia at the head of the presidency of the UN Security Council holds the council meeting about alleged arms export violations on Monday.
Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva will visit Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Both have raised their vision for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, fostering relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Orthodox Easter is on Sunday.
Later this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Brazil and United Nations in New York.
What happened last week
Secret US military documents, including Ukraine, were revealed on social media, setting off hurried efforts in Washington to determine the source of the leak and the possible consequences. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN that the country has already changed some of its military plans because of the leak.
finland became a new member of NATO as a guarantee in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This extends the Western military alliance to the Finnish-Russian border that stretches more than 800 miles.
A Russian court charged American journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionagewhich The Wall Street Journal AND White House they denied it forcefully. This could be Russia’s first prison of an American journalist accused of espionage since Soviet times. Leaders of both parties in the US Senate issued a rare joint statement condemning Gershkovich’s “wrongful arrest” and demanding his release.
Thirty-one children were reunited with their families in Ukraine after an operation to bring them home from Russia and Russian-occupied territory, according to Save Ukraine, the humanitarian group that helped organize the operation. Ukraine and the International Criminal Court accuse the Kremlin of war crimes for taking Ukrainian children during the war.
A Russian official wanted by the ICC turned to the UN Security Council about Ukrainian children sent to Russia during the occupation, in one of Russia’s first moves to take over this month’s presidency of the council. Diplomats from the USA and some other countries came out when Official Maria Lvova-Belova began speaking via video.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing AND he said he was counting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to itself” for Ukraine. Xi reiterated his call for peace talks by also mentioning security concerns of all parties.
President Zelenskyy visited Polandwhich the government has given Ukraine with four MiG fighter jets and promised more.
The number of Ukrainian refugees across Europe has exceeded 8 millionand more than 5 million have been internally displaced in just over a year since Russia’s large-scale invasion, The UN refugee agency says.
A number of religious holidays took place: While the main Orthodox churches celebrated Palm Sunday, Ukraine’s minority Roman Catholic and Protestant communities marked Easter, with Pope Francis calling for prayers for Ukrainians and Russians, refugees and other groups. Previously, Ukrainian Jews gathered for Passover. And Zelenskyy the first Jewish president of Ukraine joined the Ukrainian Muslim soldiers for an iftar dinner after their daily fast during Ramadan, Islam’s holy month, which ends next week.
In depth
IN The state of Ukraine podcast: Ukraine is asking Western allies for modern planes to fight Russian forces. NPR looks at some of the many older helicopters in Ukraine’s fleet.
How US intelligence leaks affect the Ukrainian government and its war strategy.
The Pentagon and Justice Department investigate after secret military documents appear online.
Top-secret Pentagon documents on the war in Ukraine appear on social media.
Ukraine’s elderly are often left behind; this is how they survived a year of war.
Finland joins NATO over Russian opposition.
In Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed-out apartment.
The EU is trying to sanction diamonds from Russia.
Fellow journalist Evan Gershkovich talks about his arrest in Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China: What does it mean.
Russia arrests woman in connection with bombing that killed military blogger.
The White House is putting more pressure on those who help Russia evade sanctions.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.
Early developments
You can read past recaps here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find more of NPR’s coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR The state of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.
