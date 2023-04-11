The UN calls for massive international support for Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for massive international support for Somalia during his visit to the East African country facing its worst drought in decades.

He said Somalia is facing humanitarian difficulties at the same time it is fighting a serious threat of terrorism.

Guterres in a joint press conference with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told reporters that he was “here to sound the alarm on the need for massive international support due to the humanitarian difficulties facing the country.

The UN Secretary General was given a full red carpet reception with a guard of honor as he was received at the main international airport by Somalia and UN officials.

He thanked Mohamud for the warm welcome and said he was looking forward to the iftar to break the Ramadan fast later on Tuesday.

Much of Mogadishu was closed for Guterres’ visit, with limited public transport movement.

Mohamud thanked Guterres for his historic visit amid addressing humanitarian challenges and accelerating the fight against terrorism.

This visit assures us that the UN is fully committed to supporting our plans for state building and stabilizing the country. We are confident that the Somali people will be able to overcome the problems and challenges they are still facing through the completion of the country’s liberation and reconciliation, Mohamud said.

Food security experts say life remains extremely critical for more than 6 million hungry people in Somalia’s historic drought.

The country also faces insecurity as it battles thousands of fighters from al-Qaeda’s East African affiliate, al-Shabab.