Sunseeker | Sunseeker News | Sunseeker International launches Sunseeker Skills Academy

Sunseeker Skills Academy, developed in partnership with Bournemouth and Poole Collegeis open to those looking for a career change, offering individuals the opportunity to undertake an intensive 12-week fully paid shipbuilding course. Successful applicants will learn trade skills in five boatbuilding specializations, including carpentry, plumbing, composite joinery, engineering and wiring. Following an intensive training programme, students will join colleagues at Sunseeker Shipyards in Poole to further develop skills and achieve a nationally recognized qualification over 12 months. Alex Bowman, Head of Organizational Development at Sunseeker International, commented: We were taking a proactive approach to address industry-wide challenges in attracting and developing talent. By partnering with Bournemouth and Poole College, we are able to create training programs that are tailored to teach the skills we need in order to expand and evolve the talent pool that is the lifeblood of our industry. We aim to start 100 new shipbuilders through our new Skills Academy in 2023, which will complement our existing and award-winning apprenticeship programme. Phil Sayles, Principal and Chief Executive at Bournemouth and Poole College, added: Supporting companies in developing the skilled workforce they need is a key priority for our college. We are delighted to be expanding our work with Sunseeker, a key local business. This initiative will enable the creation of skilled jobs and bring more prosperity to our area. The news comes as Sunseeker reveals a 17 per cent increase in hourly pay from 2021 and a continued recruitment drive across all trades. In addition, Sunseeker has recently reported a global order book of 600 million and 40 million investments in new product development over the next three years. This includes exciting new model launches such as the latest 100 Yacht and Superhawk 55 and the forthcoming Ocean 182 this autumn. For more information on career opportunities at Sunseeker and to make an application visit our website career page

