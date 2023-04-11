The IMF lowers growth prospects amid financial system tremors

WASHINGTON The world economy faces a growing risk of a painful slowdown amid worries about the global banking system and worries that rising interest rates could force banks to curb lending, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The warning comes after weeks of turmoil in the global banking sector, which included two bank failures in the United States and the Swiss government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Fears that bank runs will trickle down into the financial system have eased in recent weeks, but concerns that additional bank failures and tightening lending standards could slow economic output around the world remain.

In the latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF slightly cut its growth forecast for 2023, lowering it to 2.8 percent, from 2.9 percent in January. Growth for the year is expected to be much slower than the IMF predicted a year ago, when it predicted output of 3.4 percent.

Growth forecasts for Japan, Germany and India were all cut since the start of the year, when the IMF said a global recession was likely to be avoided.