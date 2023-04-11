International
The IMF lowers growth prospects amid financial system tremors
WASHINGTON The world economy faces a growing risk of a painful slowdown amid worries about the global banking system and worries that rising interest rates could force banks to curb lending, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The warning comes after weeks of turmoil in the global banking sector, which included two bank failures in the United States and the Swiss government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Fears that bank runs will trickle down into the financial system have eased in recent weeks, but concerns that additional bank failures and tightening lending standards could slow economic output around the world remain.
In the latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF slightly cut its growth forecast for 2023, lowering it to 2.8 percent, from 2.9 percent in January. Growth for the year is expected to be much slower than the IMF predicted a year ago, when it predicted output of 3.4 percent.
Growth forecasts for Japan, Germany and India were all cut since the start of the year, when the IMF said a global recession was likely to be avoided.
The IMF and World Bank have raised alarms in recent weeks that the global economy is facing a prolonged period of stagnation. The IMF expects growth to move around 3 percent for the next five yearswhich is its weakest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.
On Tuesday, the IMF expressed optimism that a financial crisis could be averted, but complained that inflation was still elevated and that the global economy remained fragile, facing a difficult road ahead. He suggested that a so-called sharp downturn, which could send economies around the world falling into recession, was increasingly likely.
A hard landing, especially for advanced economies, has become a much greater risk, the IMF report said, adding that the global economic fog had thickened.
The bleaker forecast comes as top economic officials from around the world are gathering in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. The meeting is taking place at a time of high uncertainty, with Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing, prices around the world remaining stubbornly high and debt burdens in developing countries raising concerns about the possibility of default.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen is expected to meet with other international regulators this week to assess the state of the global financial system. On Tuesday, she expressed confidence in the US banking system and the health of the economy, explaining that she continues to believe the outlook is brighter than many economists predicted last fall.
Inflation FAQ
What is inflation? Inflation is a loss of purchasing power over time, meaning your dollar won’t go as far tomorrow as it does today. It is usually expressed as the annual change in prices for everyday goods and services such as food, furniture, clothing, transport and toys.
Here at home, the US banking system remains sound, with strong capital and liquidity positions, Ms Yellen said, according to prepared remarks before a news conference. The global financial system also remains resilient due to significant reforms that nations undertook after the financial crisis.
Ms Yellen said she remains alert to risks facing the economy, noting recent pressures on banking systems in the United States and Europe and the potential for more fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The IMF made a small improvement to its forecast for US output, which is now expected to be 1.6 percent for 2023.
Economists are still working to assess what effects bank failures might have on the broader US economy. Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note this week that bank stress could reduce lending by as much as six percentage points and that small businesses, which rely heavily on small and medium-sized banks, could bear the burden of lending more. tight
The IMF attributed the strain in the financial sector to banks with business models that relied heavily on continued low interest rates and failed to adapt to the rapid pace of growth last year. Although it appears that turbulence in the banking sector may be contained, the IMF noted that investors and depositors remain highly sensitive to developments in the banking sector.
Understand inflation and how it affects you
Unrealized losses at banks could lead to a plausible scenario of additional shocks that could have a potentially significant impact on the global economy if credit conditions tighten further and businesses and households find it even more difficult to borrow.
Risks are again heavily weighted to the downside and in large part because of the financial turmoil of the past month and a half, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said at a briefing ahead of the release of the reports.
In the worst-case scenario, in which global credit conditions tighten significantly, the IMF predicted global growth could slow to 1 percent this year.
Mr. Gourinchas noted that the financial system was not the only cloud hanging over the global economy. Hopes for stronger growth have hinged on China’s reopening after strict pandemic regulations, and changes to that policy could slow output and disrupt international trade, he said. At the same time, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to threaten the reliability of food and energy supply chains.
The IMF has played a leading role in trying to stabilize the Ukrainian economy, and this month it finalized its $15.6 billion loan package for Ukraine, the first such financing program for a country embroiled in a major war. But despite efforts by Western countries to prop up Ukraine and weaken Russia, the IMF raised its outlook for the Russian economy, predicting it will grow by 0.7 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2024.
The IMF noted that Russian energy exports continued to be robust, allowing it to prop up its economy through government spending. The impact of efforts by the United States and Europe to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel remains unclear as global oil prices have fallen amid recession fears.
While underlining the risks facing the global economy, the IMF urged central banks to continue their efforts to control prices while standing ready to stabilize the financial system.
It is still too high compared to the central bank’s targets, Mr Gourinchas said of inflation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/11/business/imf-world-economic-outlook.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- What are the symptoms of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus that has spread to 28 states?
- Toshakhana case: Lahore court to hear Imran Khan’s plea on Wednesday
- Xi Jinping against Taiwan: a blockade, a video and a dilemma
- Watch out for surge in travelers when returning from Eid: Jokowi
- High Series Ratings for Death Episode – The Hollywood Reporter
- Blue Devil Women’s Tennis jumps to No. 3 nationally
- Prada’s $3,650 dress mocked for looking like the ‘Travelodge towel’
- Will Google lay off more employees soon? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said
- Cancer, heart vaccines could be ready by 2030, says Moderna
- A volcano erupted in the far east of Russia, followed by an earthquake
- Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea
- Automakers face tests to meet U.S. EV target