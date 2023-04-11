Rich people’s swimming pools and gardens drive cities’ water crises, study says





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Wealthy elites are fueling water crises by using large amounts of limited water resources on things like their private swimming pools, watering their gardens and washing their cars, a new study says, adding that their use of water can affect urban areas at least as much as climate change or population growth. analysis, published in the journal Nature Sustainability on Monday, focused on the coastal South African city of Cape Town and found that the two wealthiest groups of residents were responsible for more than half of the city’s water consumption, despite representing less than 15 percent of the population . Urban water crises may be caused by the unsustainable consumption patterns of socially privileged groups, the report said, adding that its findings were relevant to other cities with high inequality. The report said more than 80 metropolitan cities around the world had faced serious water shortages due to drought and overconsumption in the past two decades, including Miami, Mexico City, Sydney, London and Beijing. Socioeconomic inequality drives today’s and tomorrow’s urban water crises, Elisa Savelli, the study’s lead author and a researcher at Uppsala University in Sweden, said in an interview. We need to rethink disaster as a social-environmental issue and build policies that address inequality and injustice, consumption imbalances, she added. Rather than analyzing average water consumption across the city, the peer-reviewed study modeled water consumption based on interviews and focus groups, triangulated with information from media reports and quantitative data such as rainfall and daily water consumption. The study divided the city’s residents into five groups based on income and found that most of the elite group’s water use, and a large proportion of the middle-income group’s use, derives from non-essential activities, such as irrigation. their gardens, filling them. swimming pool and car wash. In contrast, water use by the rest of the population focused on basic needs, such as drinking and hygiene. A warmer world causes extreme drought and rain. A new incontrovertible study proves it. In times of drought, wealthier groups also used private water sources to supplement their public water supply, the study said, but by digging wells to access groundwater, they threatened long-term water supplies for the entire city. In 2018, Cape Town came perilously close to reaching day zero, when the city’s taps would run dry after a long drought. While that danger was eventually averted, the threat of zero day cast a shadow over another South African town, Gqeberha, last year after its dams began to fail due to low water levels. While local authorities took steps to reduce water consumption in Cape Town to avoid day zero, the measures hit hardest the lower income groups, who were forced to reduce their use to levels they could afford unable to meet their basic needs for washing, laundry and cooking, the study said. The Day Zero water crisis unfolds in the Eastern Cape of South Africa Privileged groups cut water use overall, but this was because they reduced water-intensive activities, such as filling their swimming pools. Even with this reduction, their water use still massively eclipsed that of other groups. If all Cape Town residents had used a more equal amount of water, the city could have avoided some of the worst effects of Day Zero, the paper found. The researchers’ model also showed that climate change and its impact on drought conditions and local restrictions on water use could lead to a significant increase in the use of private wells by wealthier groups, significantly depleting groundwater resources of available within the area. Millions do not have access to running water. Is the solution hiding in plain sight? Many previous studies in the natural sciences, Savelli said, had not considered the role of politics or inequality when addressing issues of drought or water security. We must always consider politics because it affects how water is managed, how we humans relate to water, use it and ultimately make policy, she argued. We need to review our policies, avoid those reactive policies where they suggest increasing the city’s water tank, to drill additional boreholes, to increase [water] tariffs because they do not address the root cause of the crises, she continued, noting that inequality in water consumption was a driving factor. Last month, the United Nations warned of the risk of a global crisis in water supply due to reduced availability and increased demand for water, noting that the number of people in urban areas facing water scarcity is expected to double from 2016 to 2050 affecting potentially between 1.7 and 2.4 billion people.

