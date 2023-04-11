Poultry keepers must maintain strict biosecurity standards while housing measures are lifted





Mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds, which were introduced across England and Wales to help stop the spread of bird flu, will be lifted from 00:01 on Tuesday 18 April 2023. confirmed today Chief Veterinary Officer after a recent assessment of the level of risk. Following continuous monitoring using the latest scientific evidence and a robust risk assessment, the risk levels of bird flu have been reduced meaning that poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed and can be kept outside unless in a protected area. The decision means that from April 18, eggs laid by hens with access to outdoor areas can be returned to the market as free-range eggs. The scale of avian flu outbreaks in the UK and Europe has been unprecedented with over 330 confirmed cases across the country since the end of October 2021. While the risk of avian flu has been reduced to medium for premises with weak biosecurity , the increased biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will remain in place as the infection may circulate in the environment for several more weeks. The risk of avian influenza remains assessed as low where good biosecurity is in place. Those intending to release their birds outside are advised to use the following days to prepare their outdoor areas for the release of their birds. This will include cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing ponds or standing water, and reintroducing wildlife deterrents. Dr Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, said: While the removal of mandatory housing measures will be welcome news for bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of protection to help keep your birds safe. Thanks to the hard work of all the bird keepers and vets who played their part in keeping the flocks safe this winter, we are able to take this action. However, the unprecedented nature of this outbreak has proven that it is more important than ever that poultry keepers remain vigilant for signs of disease and maintain strict biosecurity standards. Scrupulous biosecurity is the most effective method of disease control available and all poultry keepers should implement enhanced measures at all times to prevent the risk of future outbreaks. Poultry and poultry keepers must: clean and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds if practical, use available protective clothing

reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and birds are kept in captivity, to minimize contamination by manure, sludge and other products and to use effective pest control

clean and thoroughly disinfect the apartment continuously

keep disinfectant fresh at the appropriate concentration at all entry and exit points of the farm and poultry housing

minimize direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including ensuring that all food and water are inaccessible to wild birds

be alert for any signs of illness in their birds and any wild birds and seek immediate advice from their vet if they have any concerns. We would encourage all keepers to register their flocks with us. For poultry this is a legal requirement if you have 50 birds or more (poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeons (raised for meat), quail, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants). Registering with us means that we will be able to contact you with the necessary information or action if an outbreak occurs near you. We have recently launched a consultation on proposals to require all bird keepers to officially register their birds (consultation closes 11.45pm on 31 May 2023). UKHSA advises that the available evidence suggests that the viruses currently circulating in birds in the UK do not spread easily to humans, and food standards bodies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to UK consumers. It has no effect on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products, including eggs. Poultry keepers should report suspected disease in England to the Defra Rural Services helpline on 03000 200 301, in Wales contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local field services office. In Northern Ireland contact DAERA on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct regional office. Keepers should familiarize themselves with our avian flu advice. Members of the public are reminded not to touch dead wild birds and are encouraged to report finds of dead wild birds using the new online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77).

