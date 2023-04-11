IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims the outlook for the world economy

WASHINGTON (AP) The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties stemming from the collapse of two major U.S. banks. .

That’s the view of the International Monetary Fund, which on Tuesday lowered its outlook for global economic growth. The IMF now forecasts growth this year of 2.8%, down from 3.4% in 2022 and from the 2.9% estimate for 2023 it made in its previous forecast in January.

The fund said the possibility of a hard downgrade, in which rising interest rates weaken growth so much as to trigger a recession, has risen sharply, especially in the world’s richest countries. These conditions are also raising risks to global financial stability, the fund warned.

The situation remains fragile, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, told reporters on Tuesday. Downside risks prevail.

The IMF, a 190-country lending organization, is forecasting 7% global inflation this year, up from 8.7% in 2022, but up from a January forecast of 6.6% for 2023.

Inflation is much more stable than was predicted even a few months ago, Gourinchas wrote in the latest IMF World Economic Outlook.

Continued high inflation is expected to force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to continue raising rates and to hold them at or near a peak longer to combat rising prices. These increasingly high borrowing costs are expected to weaken economic growth and potentially destabilize banks that had come to rely on historically low rates.

Already, Gourinchas warned, higher rates are beginning to have serious side effects for the financial sector.

The fund’s annual Global Financial Stability Report, also released on Tuesday, issued recommendations for international decision-makers:

Policymakers may need to adjust the stance of monetary policy to support financial stability, that is, perhaps rethink the pace of interest rate increases aimed at curbing inflation.

The fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will fall below 2% by 2023. This has happened only five times since 1970, most recently when COVID-19 disrupted global trade in 2020.

The IMF also predicts a 15% chance of a severe downside scenario, often associated with a global recession, in which worldwide economic output per person will shrink.

The global economy, the fund warned in Tuesday’s report, is entering a dangerous phase during which economic growth remains low by historical standards and financial risks have increased, but inflation has yet to return decisively.

The IMF issued modest upgrades to the economies of the United States and Europe, which have proved more resilient than expected, even with much higher interest rates and the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The fund now expects the United States, the world’s largest economy, to grow by 1.6% this year, down from 2.1% in 2022, but down from the 1.4% expansion the IMF had forecast in January. A strong U.S. labor market has supported steady consumer spending despite higher borrowing rates for homes, cars and other major purchases.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared a more optimistic view on Tuesday about the state of the US economy and banking system, which she says remains sound.

I wouldn’t be too pessimistic about the global economy, she said. I think countries have shown resilience and a number of emerging market and lower income countries continue to show resilient growth.

She went back on her statements during the Group of 20 meetings in February in India.

I said the global economy was in a better place than many predicted last fall, Yellen said. This basic look remains largely unchanged. However, we remain alert to downside risks.

For the 20 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF predicts a weak growth of 0.8%. But even that marks a slight improvement from January’s forecast. Although Europe has suffered from wartime Russian natural gas outages, unseasonably warm weather has reduced energy demand. And other countries, including the United States, were more agile than expected in sending natural gas to Europe to replace Russia.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to grow 5.2% this year, unchanged from the IMF’s January forecast. China is pulling back from the end of a draconian zero-COVID policy that had kept people at home and hampered economic activity.

In the United Kingdom, where double-digit inflation is straining household budgets, the economy is expected to shrink by 0.3% this year. But even this is an improvement from the 0.6% decline that the IMF had predicted in January for Great Britain.

In the developing world, the IMF lowered growth prospects for India, Latin America, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the least developed countries of Europe. Ukraine’s war-torn economy is projected to shrink by 3%.

The world economy has suffered shock after shock in the last three years. First, COVID-19 brought global trade to a near standstill in 2020. Then came an unexpectedly strong recovery, fueled by massive government bailouts, particularly in the United States. However, the surprisingly strong recovery sparked a resurgence in inflation, which worsened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted energy and grain prices.

The Fed and other central banks responded by aggressively raising rates. Inflation has been easing, although it remains well above the central banks’ targets. Inflation is particularly difficult in service industries, where labor shortages are putting upward pressure on wages and prices.

The high rates have caused problems for the financial system, which was accustomed to extremely low interest rates.

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank failed after making a disastrous bet on falling rates and absorbing huge losses in the bond market, news of which triggered a banking slump. Two days later, regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank. The failures were the second and third largest in US history . In the wake of the problems, US banks are expected to cut lending, which could hurt economic growth.

Darrell Duffie, a finance professor at Stanford University, suggested that the weakness in banking caused by Silicon Valley has already done some of the Fed’s job in controlling inflation.

Regulators should pay more attention to the safety and soundness of banks and change their policies and supervision, Duffie said.