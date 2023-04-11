WATCH LIVE: Yellen holds a press conference during the IMF-World Bank spring meetings

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a press conference on Tuesday during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch the conference call in the player above.

The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties stemming from the collapse of two major US banks.

This is the opinion of the International Monetary Fund, which on Tuesday lowered its outlook for global economic growth. The IMF now forecasts growth this year of 2.8 percent, down from 3.4 percent in 2022 and from the 2.9 percent estimate for 2023 it made in its previous forecast in January.

The fund said the possibility of a hard downturn,” in which rising interest rates weaken growth so much as to trigger a recession, has risen sharply, especially in the world’s richest countries.

READ MORE: The global economy is likely to get worse before it gets better, the IMF warns

Inflation is much more stable than was predicted even a few months ago,” wrote Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, in the fund’s latest World Economic Outlook.

The IMF, a 190-country lender, is forecasting 7 percent global inflation this year, up from 8.7 percent in 2022, but up from a January forecast of 6.6 percent for 2023.

Continued high inflation is likely to force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to continue raising rates and keeping them at or near a peak longer to combat rising prices. These increasingly high borrowing costs are expected to weaken economic growth and potentially destabilize banks that had come to rely on historically low rates.

Already, Gourinchas warned, higher rates are beginning to have serious side effects for the financial sector.

The fund predicts a 25 percent probability that global growth will fall below 2 percent by 2023. This has happened only five times since 1970, most recently when COVID-19 disrupted global trade in 2020.

The IMF also predicts a 15 percent chance of a severe downside scenario, often associated with a global recession, in which worldwide economic output per person will shrink.

The global economy, the fund warned in Tuesday’s report, is entering a dangerous phase during which economic growth remains low by historical standards and financial risks have increased, but inflation has yet to rebound decisively.

The IMF issued modest upgrades to the economies of the United States and Europe, which have proved more resilient than expected, even with much higher interest rates and the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE: The IMF raises the expected growth for the global economy in 2023

The fund now expects the United States, the world’s largest economy, to grow 1.6 percent this year, down from 2.1 percent in 2022, but down from the 1.4 percent expansion the IMF had forecast in January. A strong U.S. labor market has supported steady consumer spending despite higher borrowing rates for homes, cars and other major purchases.

For the 20 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF predicts weak growth of 0.8 percent. But even that marks a slight improvement from January’s forecast. Although Europe has suffered from wartime Russian natural gas outages, unseasonably warm weather has reduced energy demand. And other countries, including the United States, were more agile than expected in sending natural gas to Europe to replace Russia.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to grow 5.2 percent this year, unchanged from the IMF’s January forecast. China is pulling back from the end of a draconian zero-COVID policy that had kept people at home and hampered economic activity.

In the United Kingdom, where double-digit inflation is straining household budgets, the economy is expected to shrink by 0.3 percent this year. But even this is an improvement from the 0.6 percent fall that the IMF had predicted in January for Great Britain.

In the developing world, the IMF lowered growth prospects for India, Latin America, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the least developed countries of Europe. Ukraine’s war-torn economy is projected to shrink by 3 percent.

The world economy has suffered shock after shock in the last three years. First, COVID-19 brought global trade to a near standstill in 2020. Then came an unexpectedly strong recovery, fueled by massive government bailouts, particularly in the United States. However, the surprisingly strong recovery sparked a resurgence in inflation, which worsened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted energy and grain prices.

The Fed and other central banks responded by aggressively raising rates. Inflation has been easing, although it remains well above the central banks’ targets. Inflation is particularly difficult in service industries, where labor shortages are putting upward pressure on wages and prices.

The high rates have caused problems for the financial system, which was accustomed to extremely low interest rates.

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank failed after making a disastrous bet on falling rates and absorbing huge losses in the bond market, news of which triggered a banking slump. Two days later, regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank. The failures were the second and third largest in US history. In the wake of the problems, US banks are expected to cut lending, which could hurt economic growth.