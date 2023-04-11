International
Royal Greenwich gather to remember Stephen Lawrence 30 years on
Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
On Saturday 22 April, Greenwich Borough invites residents to mark the 30th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence Day’s death with a community event in Woolwich.
Stephen Lawrence was killed in an unprovoked racist attack on 22 April 1993. Stephen Lawrence Day is a celebration of his life and legacy that takes place each year on the anniversary of his death.
Stephen had ambitions to use his talents for mathematics, art and design to become an architect and wanted to make a positive impact on his community.
The council will remember Stephen at an event from 11am to 4pm in General Gordon Square, Woolwich, where people will contribute to a piece of art exploring the Stephen Lawrence Research Centre’s theme of ‘Hopeful Futures’. Everyone will be able to add to a vision of the future where all our communities live fully and enjoy the same opportunities as friends and neighbors across the borough and beyond.
Cllr Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said: “The Royal Borough of Greenwich shares the aspirations of the Stephen Lawrence Foundation to learn from the tragedy of Stephen’s death. We want to create a future in which he would have thrived and succeeded in his dream of becoming an architect.
“As we gather to celebrate Stephen’s legacy 30 years later, our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him. I hope that by continuing to share his story with the youth of our borough, we can motivate a new generation to drive the changes we have yet to see in our society.”
Cllr Adel Khaireh, Cabinet Member for Equality, Culture and Communities, said: “We continue to face the challenge of discrimination and recognize that there is still much progress to be made.
“We are committed to ensuring that our municipality is one where everyone is inspired, encouraged and supported to realize their full potential, without barriers or discrimination.”
“Our Equality and Equality Charter has now been signed by 388 organizations within Royal Greenwich and we know that many, many others share our vision to end inequality. Together we can continue Stephen’s legacy and create a community where everyone is built to succeed.”
The council, architects HTA Design and Thomas Tallis School have also come together to mark the anniversary and celebrate the potential of young people to realize their dreams and design hopeful futures. A group of Year 12 students worked with architects to learn about Stephen’s history. They have developed a mural which will be installed in the hoardings around our Kidbrooke Park Road council housing scheme. The artwork will be unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday 20 April.
Cllr Aidan Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “The Royal Borough of Greenwich is committed to working with contractors who uphold the principles of equality and equity. HTA Design offers opportunities to young aspiring designers as part of their social value outreach programme.
“They have designed a number of council house schemes under the Greenwich Builds programme, which will create 1,750 new council homes for local residents on the housing waiting list. We are proud to work with an organization that shares the Council’s values of creating an equal future for all our young people.”
About the Equality and Equality Charter
Royal Greenwich is a vibrant, dynamic borough and home to many diverse communities – which is one of our greatest strengths. However, this diversity also presents challenges and inequalities which need to be addressed to ensure that our borough is a place where everyone can succeed and thrive, regardless of your background.
Our Equality and Equality Charter sets out commitments to promote the values of equality, diversity and inclusion. We have a key role in shaping what life is like at Royal Greenwich, but we can’t do it alone.
We are encouraging local organizations to sign the charter and commit to its eight promises so we can open up opportunities for all people across our borough.
Sign the Equality and Equality Charter
