Student team wins national construction management competition | FIU news





A team of students from the Moss Department of Construction Management in the College of Engineering and Informatics took first place overall in a national construction management competition that promotes careers in the field. The students applied their talent and education to win over 20 other groups from top universities across the country. “This competition has helped me advance my leadership and management skills while working together as a team. We were all able to work together quickly thanks to our professor’s guidance,” said Sebastian Eyzaguirre, team leader and an employee of Amicon Management in Miami. The ABC National Construction Management Competition is an annual event held by the Associated Builders and Contractors that provides construction management students with an opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge in a real-world scenario around building a school. high school in Orlando. The team of juniors and seniors had six weeks to review and analyze project plans, create a plan and quality control plan, estimate production and labor costs, and ultimately put together the construction report. or formal project documentation. Each team was timed after making on-the-spot plan modifications to accommodate the hypothetical client’s request for revisions. Teams that made it to the finals then presented their proposals to a panel of judges, who evaluated the projects based on criteria such as overall quality, safety and sustainability. The win is the latest from the Moss Department of Construction Management program, which consistently produces high-performing students who excel in their careers in the construction industry. Students used what they had learned in courses such as Assessment, Planning and Sustainability to excel in the competition. Students excelled by building on classroom knowledge about such critical topics as estimating material and labor costs, creating a timeline that determines the order and duration of construction activities, and selecting renewable and recyclable resources wherever possible. it’s possible. “My previous classes like estimating, planning and building codes and regulations helped a lot,” Eyzaguirre said. “Also, my experience as an owner representative at Amicon Management helped me anticipate and answer the judges’ questions.” The FIU team’s victory in the ABC National Construction Management Competition is a testament to the university’s commitment to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the construction industry. It is also a reflection of the hard work, dedication and teamwork of the students who participated in the competition. FIU’s team consisted of seniors Sebastian Eyzaguirre, Salena Oshman, Jesus Anaya, Anthony Simon, Christopher Perez and junior Jovana Mikhaiel. Said Ayman Morad, a Moss professor, “I am honored to be given the opportunity to coach and mentor such great teams. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/student-team-wins-national-construction-management-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related