IMF: World Economic Outlook April 2023





The International Monetary Fund has released new economic forecasts and warns that it will be difficult for policymakers to reduce inflation while maintaining growth momentum. Ishara S. Kodikara Afp | Getty Images The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday released its weakest medium-term global growth forecast in more than 30 years. The Washington, DC-based institution said that five years from now, global growth is expected to be around 3%, the lowest medium-term forecast in an IMF World Economic Outlook report since 1990. investment news “The world economy is currently not expected to return in the medium term to the growth rates that prevailed before the pandemic,” the fund said in its latest economic outlook. Weaker growth prospects stem from the progress economies such as China and South Korea have made in raising their living standards, the IMF said, as well as slower global labor force growth and geopolitical fragmentation such as Brexit and the invasion Russian of Ukraine. These forces now overlap and interact with emerging financial stability concerns. In the short term, however, the IMF expects global growth of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024, slightly below the fund’s estimates published in January. The new estimates are a decrease of 0.1 percentage point for both this year and next year. “The anemic outlook reflects the tightening of policy stances needed to reduce inflation, the fallout from the recent deterioration in financial conditions, the ongoing war in Ukraine and growing geo-economic fragmentation,” the IMF said in the same report. Looking at some of the regional breakdowns, the IMF sees the United States economy growing by 1.6% this year and the eurozone by 0.8%. However, the United Kingdom is seen shrinking by 0.3%. China’s GDP is expected to grow by 5.2% in 2023, according to the IMF, and India’s by 5.9%. The Russian economy, which contracted by more than 2% in 2022, is seen growing by 0.7% this year. “The main forces influencing the world in 2022, tight monetary stances of central banks to tame inflation, limited fiscal buffers to absorb shocks between historically high levels of debt, rising commodity prices and geo-economic fragmentation with Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s economic reopening look set to continue in 2023. But these forces are now overlapping and interacting with emerging financial stability concerns,” the IMF warned. Banking turmoil The IMF said its baseline forecast “assumes that recent financial sector stresses are contained.” It comes after a number of banks failed in March, causing volatility in global markets. Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank all collapsed, with regulators taking action to try to prevent the contagion. Since then, First Bank of the Republic has also received support from other lenders, including in Switzerland, authorities said UBS to step in and buy its struggling rival Credit Suisse. Pressures on the banking sector have eased in recent weeks, but they have worsened the overall economic picture in the eyes of the IMF. “Financial sector stress could intensify and the contagion could spread, weakening the real economy through a sharp deterioration in financing conditions and forcing central banks to reconsider their policy paths,” the fund said. Bank failures shed light on the potential consequences of tight monetary policy in many major economies. Higher interest rates, raised by central banks struggling to reduce stubbornly high inflation, are hurting companies and national governments with high levels of debt. “A hard taper, especially for advanced economies, has become a much greater risk. Policymakers may face difficult trade-offs to reduce spiraling inflation and maintain growth while also maintaining financial stability,” the IMF said. The institution expects total global inflation to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% this year, as energy prices fall. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is expected to take longer to decline. In most cases, the IMF does not expect headline inflation to return to target levels before 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/11/imf-world-economic-outlook-april-2023-weak-growth-forecasts-inflation-high-until-2025.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related