The City of London Police opened investigations into sexual misconduct at the CBI | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
The City of London Police has launched an investigation into sexual misconduct at the Confederation of British Industry following Guardian reports of complaints against senior figures in the organisation.
Britain’s most prominent business group is fighting to secure its future after more than a dozen women employed by the CBI claimed they had been victims of various forms of sexual misconduct, including an allegation of rape during a staff party.
In a day of turmoil, the CBI announced on Tuesday morning that it had sacked its director-general, Tony Danker, who had previously been suspended following separate allegations about his conduct, which were revealed by the Guardian last month.
The CBI said in a statement on Tuesday: Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him. The board wishes to make clear that he is not the subject of any of the latest allegations in the Guardian, but has determined that his conduct fell short of what was expected of a chief executive.
The police force said that after the latest reports, it had turned to the CBK and that its investigation was at an early stage.
A spokesman said: The City of London Police takes all acts of sexual misconduct and violence against women and girls extremely seriously.
We approached the CBI following the media reports and our investigations are at a very early stage. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.
The allegations have plunged the CBI into its deepest crisis since it was formed by royal charter in 1965. The organisation, which represents 190,000 businesses, is facing a boycott by its members and the politicians and regulators it seeks to influence . The government has suspended any further engagement and meetings between the CBI and civil servants are currently suspended. The group has canceled all future events, including its annual dinner, after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey withdrew as a speaker.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the CBI apologized to the victims for what it said were serious failings in the organization and expressed disgust at the stories it had heard of misconduct.
In addition to firing Danker, who is understood to be leaving his post of 376,000 years without any pay, he has suspended three staff members and appointed a board member to oversee what he said would be a review. root and branch of its culture.
No 10 told reporters on Tuesday it would not resume dealings with the lobby group until an independent investigation by CBIs law firm Fox Williams was completed.
Fox Williams shared Phase 1 of its findings, which focused on Dankers’ conduct, with the board last week. In a second phase, the firm is investigating the latest separate allegations relating to other senior figures.
A Downing Street spokesman told reporters: His removal is a matter for the CBI, but we continue to expect any allegations to be taken seriously and appropriate action to be taken in response.
While the CBI continues to investigate, we will stop engaging ministers and senior officials with the CBI.
Danker hit back at the decision to sack him on Twitter, saying he was shocked to learn this morning that I had been sacked by the CBI, rather than being invited to present my position as initially confirmed.
He claimed that many of the allegations against him were distorted, but he realized that he had inadvertently made a number of colleagues uncomfortable, for which he was truly sorry.
Danker will be replaced as director-general by the CBI’s last chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith. She left to join Barclays Bank last month as managing director overseeing strategy, policy and sustainability.
The former Bank of England employee will have to reassure members of the lobby groups whose fees make up the bulk of the CBI’s income that efforts to change its culture will pay off.
The CBI said: It is now clear to all of us that there have been serious failures in the way we have operated as an organisation.
We apologize to the victims of this organizational failure, including those affected by the disgust we all felt hearing their stories. No one should feel unsafe in the workplace.
The CBI also confirmed that it is liaising with the police as the next phase of its investigation continues into other complaints against other senior figures in the organization and intends to fully cooperate with any police investigation.
Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the developments at the lobby group were extremely worrying.
Reeves told reporters in Brighton: Obviously what is happening at the CBI is extremely worrying and it is important that these reviews are able to get their way.
Labour, like the Government, have severed our ties and are currently making no engagement with the CBI while these investigations are ongoing.
Jørgen Maier, a former Siemens UK chief executive who served on the CBI presidents’ committee until 2019, has said Tony Dankers’ sacking should be a wake-up call for all leaders.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: It’s clearly not been the right culture, I think this is a wake-up call for all of us. We’ve seen a lot of this in organizations up and down the country, whether in the police, whether in government, and of course in business.
For any leader, this is a wake-up call to make sure we do root and branch reviews of our organization and make sure we have the cultures in place that don’t allow these types of behaviors to happen.
