The massive air exercise organized by Germany will feature 220 aircraft, simulated combat

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. US and European allies will conduct a massive air exercise in Germany this June on a scale not seen since the end of the Cold War, military officials said.

About 220 Allied aircraft and 10,000 personnel will take part Air Defense 23against the backdrop of the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

About 100 American planes, all from the Air National Guard, will come alongside allied aircraft to practice combat, distributed operations and degraded command and control. US F-35s, F-16s, F-15s, A-10s, KC-135s, KC-46s, C-130s and C-17s will all participate, as well as hundreds of aircraft from 35 countries.

The exercise will involve hostile aircraft, known as Red Air, while allied Blue crews train how to fight each other against a potential enemy.

Blue will kill and red will kill,” ANG Director Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh told Air & Space Forces Magazine April 5. Everyone will see a little red.

Led by Germany, NATO Heavy

Air Defender will be developed primarily in Germany, but aircraft will also operate from forward operating locations in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia, and air bases across the continent will host participating aircraft.

A spokesman for the German military stressed that the exercise was organized by Germany, not NATO headquarters, but it will involve the support of the alliance and 22 of the 24 participating countries are NATO members, along with the future NATO member -s, Sweden.

NATO has increased its air policing efforts in Eastern Europe since the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many countries in the alliance, including Germany, have also pledged to strengthen their military posture, including their air forces.

“We have to take responsibility to stand up and say OK, we are ready to defend the alliance,” said the head of the German Air Force, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz.

Gerhartz, who has led the Luftwaffe since 2018, was the driving force behind the Air Defender, drawing inspiration from Defense series of large-scale ground exercisessaid retired USAF Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigianwho led US Air Forces Europe and NATO’s Allied Air Command from 2019-2022.

Gerhartz has also pushed for the modernization of Germany’s air force, which will be bolstered by a deal signed last year for 35 F-35 fighter jets.

Harrigian said European allies saw the need to modernize their air forces even before the Russian invasion. The risks were highlighted in one The 2019 NATO meeting in which the alliance considered Russia a threat to security in the regionwhich enabled regional air forces to gain support for better equipment and training.

This was a key policy decision, Harrigian told Air & Space Forces Magazine. Because if we mass legitimate capabilities, it will deter Russia and they will want no part of what we can do to them. And everyone got it.

USAF goals

While the idea for the Air Defender is not entirely American, it will be a large-scale test of some of the US Air Force’s new operational concepts, such as Agile Combat Employment, where planes and aircraft are broken down into smaller teams to operated from remote or harsh locations.

The six US F-35s set to take part in the exercise are from the Vermont Air National Guard, which deployed to Europe last summer as part of NATO’s expanded air policing mission.

The F-35 and its stealth technology are closely guarded secrets, which could make international operations more of a challenge. When two F-35s landed and parked in front of Loh and Gerhartz at Andrews recently, reporters were warned not to take pictures of the planes from certain angles.

There are a lot of people who can say no, Loh said. But the earlier deployment of F-35 ANGs broke down those initial barriers, he added.

Loh said he hopes Air Defender will get more and more data by sharing more and more people working on each other’s planes.

Another capability the USAF plans to work on in Air Defender is the ability of aircrews to operate with some degree of autonomy in contrast to the top-down campaigns the Air Force has conducted in the Middle East, with carefully coordinated missions. from air operations centers in the Region.

“It gets us out of what I would call the legacy mentality of CENTCOM,” Loh said.

Another closely related goal is to encourage quick thinking under fire.

At some point, we have to train before you do that,” Loh said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, the A-10, the KC-135, are they going to be able to say, ‘OK, I’ve lost our communications, everybody.’ I know what the original plan was for today. A can I put myself in and do it as an aircraft commander, with a full crew, and get up and go do the next mission?”

Massive scale

Although the air forces of NATO and its members have increased the number of air police patrols and defensive exercises, Air Defender will bring in swarms of aircraft in a way that is not possible on a daily basis.

We must exercise on this larger scale, in retirement Gen. Phillip M. Breedlove, the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander told Air & Space Forces magazine. We don’t do it often enough.

Gerhartz, whose country will have about 60 aircraft participating and provide logistics and command and control support, agrees.

We have to be much more adept at defending the lines and it’s not just talking or showing slips, Gerhartz said. We have to prove it, we have to demonstrate it.

How do you inform Russia? Well, we won’t write them a letter. I think they get the message when we settle down.