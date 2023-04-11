Suspicious fire breaks out in Halifax public gardens for second time in less than a year





For the second time in less than a year, a suspicious fire has broken out inside a historic building in Halifax Public Gardens. In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said officers and firefighters responded to the fire at the Horticultural Hall built in 1847 and formerly home to an Uncommon Grounds cafe around 11pm on Monday. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported, but police said the fire is suspicious. It follows an ax attack that severely damaged 32 trees in the garden last July and a fire in the same building last September that police described as suspicious. After the first fire, the Friends of the Public Gardens offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. To date, no one has been arrested nor the fire. Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information or video about Monday’s fire to call them directly or contact Crime Stoppers. In a statement, the city of Halifax said renovations to the building had recently been completed. Staff were still assessing the damage to the building, but they believe it is minimal. Judith Cabrita is a chairperson with Friends of Public Gardens. (Paul Palmer/CBC) The timeline for reopening and the cost of repairs remains to be determined. ‘This is a tragedy’ Judith Cabrita, president of the Friends of the Public Gardens, said another board member called to tell her about the fire. She was at the gardens to see the damage for herself on Tuesday. “This is a tragedy. Why would anyone do anything about the gardens where everyone comes for peace and solitude and to enjoy the beauty of this Victorian park?” Cabrita said. She believes the main entrance needs to be repaired before anyone can come in, and she’s buying that it can be restored. She said the building had just been renovated. The Friends of Halifax Public Gardens are hoping security cameras have captured video of the person behind the fire. (Paul Palmer/CBC) Cabrita said there are cameras in the park and she hopes the footage will help police in their investigation into the latest fire. “Maybe we need 24-hour security in the gardens, maybe that’s what it’s going to take,” Cabrita said. Carolyn Sinyard, a park visitor, said she was shocked to see damage to the building. “It kind of saddens me because it’s such a nice place to be… I’ve lived here my whole life and this is a central place that we go to all the time and for people to vandalize it like it’s been in the last two years are disturbing”, said Sinyard. A closer look at the damage at Halifax Public Gardens. (Paul Palmer/CBC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/suspicious-fire-halifax-public-gardens-1.6806459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related