Australia: Tropical Cyclone 18S is tracking west-southwest across the Indian Ocean as of early April 11 / update 2





TC 18S tracks west-southwest across the Indian Ocean early on April 11. It is likely to make landfall northwest of Western Australia, Australia, on April 14. WARNING!

communication/technology FREIGHT health eNviroNmeNt OUTSIDE event Tropical Cyclone 18S is tracking west-southwest across the Indian Ocean early on April 11. As of 11:00 AM AWST, the center of the storm’s circulation was approximately 443 km (275 miles) north of Broome, Western Australia, Australia. Forecast models show the storm will track southwest along the northwest coast of Western Australia as it strengthens into a severe Category 4 tropical cyclone by late April 12. The system is forecast to further intensify into a Category 5 severe tropical cyclone as it turns to track southeast and will make landfall on the northwest Australian coast, northeast of Port Hedland, early on 14 April. The storm will then track east-southeast across Western Central Australia before dissipating near the Northern Territory border early on 15 April. Some uncertainty remains in the track and intensity forecast; changes may occur in the following days. Since early April 10, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a cyclone warning from Cape Leveque to Broome, including Broome, and a cyclone watch from Broome to Port Hedland, including Port Hedland. Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast in the West Kimberley on April 11-12. Heavy rain and gusty winds of up to 90 km/h (56 mph) are possible between Cape Leveque and north of Broome early on April 12. Abnormally high tides are possible around the Kimberley coast between Kalumburu and Kuri Bay on 11 April. A flood watch is also in place for the western Kimberley and De Gray rivers and the Sandy Desert District catchment from 11 April. Continuous heavy rainfall can cause flooding in low-lying areas and those with easily overwhelmed drainage systems. If weather conditions prove dangerous, localized evacuations, flash flooding and mudslides are possible. Bad weather can cause business, transportation and utility disruptions and make some bridges or roads impassable. Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary port closures are also possible. Exposure to raw sewage and other hazardous materials mixed with floodwaters poses a serious health threat. Advice Activate emergency plans in areas where officials anticipate tropical cyclone conditions. Pay attention to any evacuation orders that may be issued. Use extreme caution in low-lying coastal areas and near streams, creeks and other waterways due to the potential for severe flooding and storm surges. Gather water, batteries and other essentials in advance. Charge battery-powered devices when electricity is available; limit the use of cell phones to emergencies only. Turn off mobile devices when not in use. Keep important documents and necessary medications in waterproof containers. Observe strict food and water precautions, as municipalities may issue boil water advisories following flooding events. Take insect and water disease precautions in the coming weeks. Plan accordingly for extended trade, transportation and logistics disruptions in areas in the storm’s path, especially if vital infrastructure is damaged. Look for updated information on road conditions before driving or making deliveries through flooded areas. Confirm flights before checking out of hotels or traveling to the airport; clearance of passenger baggage may take several days in some countries. SOuRCES Joint Typhoon Warning Center

Australian Bureau of Meteorology

