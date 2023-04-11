Connect with us

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa begins final approach to WA’s Pilbara and Kimberley

People across much of Western Australia’s Kimberley and Pilbara regions have begun making their final preparations for Tropical Cyclone Ilsaas approaching the coast.

After steady progress along the Kimberley coast since the weekend, the system reached tropical cyclone strength yesterday and is expected to make landfall between Port Hedland and Broome on Thursday or Friday.

The severe weather is expected to start affecting remote communities along the Dampier Peninsula, north of Broome, from today, with conditions set to become more severe as the system approaches land.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Todd Smith said coastal communities could be hit by strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

“We expect it to take a turn to the south [today]before moving southeast on Thursday,” Mr Smith said.

“Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will extend hundreds of kilometers inland.”

Authorities were expected to begin clearing Port Hedland harbor overnight.(Supplied: Pilbara Ports Authority)

In Port Hedland, authorities were due to begin clearing the city’s inner harbor from the nerve center for WA’s iron ore exports early this morning.

Arnold Carter has lived in the port city for 65 years and Ilsa will be his 28th cyclone.

“If you happen to cross the coast over Port Hedland, believe me, it’s going to be pretty wild,” Mr Carter said.

He raised concerns that residents may be unprepared for the cyclone, given its arrival so late in the season.

Long-time Port Hedland resident Arnold Carter has experienced 27 cyclones in his 65 years in the town.(ABC Pilbara: Amelia Searson)

“Once the red alert goes off, what a mess it will be for local shops,” he said.

“I’ve seen it happen so many times and everyone’s buzzing down there and the store is empty.”

Mr Carter’s advice was: “Shop now” and fill up on water.

“If you have a boat, fill it with water, if you have a bathroom, fill it with water, because if the water goes out, you have real damage,” he said.

He said it was difficult to compare cyclones, but his only hope was to never get an equivalent to Cyclone Joan, which devastated the city in 1975.

Enough food and fuel to last seven days has been sent to Bidyadanga ahead of the cyclone.(SUPPLY)

Additional resources for Bidyadanga

Bidyadanga, 180km south of Broome, is WA’s largest remote Aboriginal community and the closest town to the expected cyclone track.

Food and fuel to last the community for seven days has already been sent, with some residents seeking medical treatment evacuated to Broome.

