Tropical Cyclone Ilsa begins final approach to WA’s Pilbara and Kimberley

People across much of Western Australia’s Kimberley and Pilbara regions have begun making their final preparations for Tropical Cyclone Ilsaas approaching the coast.

After steady progress along the Kimberley coast since the weekend, the system reached tropical cyclone strength yesterday and is expected to make landfall between Port Hedland and Broome on Thursday or Friday.

The severe weather is expected to start affecting remote communities along the Dampier Peninsula, north of Broome, from today, with conditions set to become more severe as the system approaches land.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Todd Smith said coastal communities could be hit by strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

“We expect it to take a turn to the south [today]before moving southeast on Thursday,” Mr Smith said.

“Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will extend hundreds of kilometers inland.”

In Port Hedland, authorities were due to begin clearing the city’s inner harbor from the nerve center for WA’s iron ore exports early this morning.

Arnold Carter has lived in the port city for 65 years and Ilsa will be his 28th cyclone.

“If you happen to cross the coast over Port Hedland, believe me, it’s going to be pretty wild,” Mr Carter said.

He raised concerns that residents may be unprepared for the cyclone, given its arrival so late in the season.

“Once the red alert goes off, what a mess it will be for local shops,” he said.

“I’ve seen it happen so many times and everyone’s buzzing down there and the store is empty.”

Mr Carter’s advice was: “Shop now” and fill up on water.

“If you have a boat, fill it with water, if you have a bathroom, fill it with water, because if the water goes out, you have real damage,” he said.

He said it was difficult to compare cyclones, but his only hope was to never get an equivalent to Cyclone Joan, which devastated the city in 1975.

Additional resources for Bidyadanga

Bidyadanga, 180km south of Broome, is WA’s largest remote Aboriginal community and the closest town to the expected cyclone track.

Food and fuel to last the community for seven days has already been sent, with some residents seeking medical treatment evacuated to Broome.

Community chief executive Tania Baxter said residents were used to dealing with cyclones and felt well prepared for the coming days.

“We’ve been doing cyclone clearing since forever, we do it all the time; we’ve been cutting trees earlier and at the start of the wet season,” she said.

“For us today and tomorrow, it’s just going to be about any additional cyclone cleanup, basically anything around the roads that we think we can take and come out on top.”

Ms Baxter said the community was working with emergency services to understand the impact of the system as it tracks.

“It depends on how we deal with it, conserving our energy supply is essential because it also conserves our water,” she said.

DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm said maintaining the community’s electricity supply was a top priority as the system came closer.

Rough sleeping concern in Broome

Further north in Broome, concerns have been raised about the large number of rough sleepers staying in the town, including people left homeless by the catastrophic floods in January.

Patrol Kullari, which supports people sleeping rough and needing help in the city, said it was critical updates about the cyclone reached people without access to phones or other communications.

Spokeswoman Cassandra Baleilau said people without access to the latest information could be left even more vulnerable.

With an official alert to be issued before cyclone shelters can be opened, she said authorities should consider issuing a blue alert for Broome as soon as possible.

Commissioner Darren Klemm said DFES was working closely with local governments around the timing of alerts and to ensure vulnerable populations were looked after.

Internal communities begin preparations

With the system likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain inland over the weekend, remote communities, stations and mining sites across the Pilbara are keeping a close eye on its path.

Authorities have contacted a number of smaller communities to determine current population levels and whether people will need to evacuate, potentially to larger centers such as Marble Bar.

In Punmu, 640 km southeast of Port Hedland, coordinator Paul Brann said children were being evacuated from the community, along with others who wanted to go.

He expected about 10 adults to remain in the community during the coming wild weather, where they had plenty of supplies and cyclone-rated shelter.

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Mr Brann said.

“We have enough fuel to produce energy for about 80 days. We have a large refrigerator full of food.

“We’re very well prepared, we’ll just bunker down and see.”

Mr Klemm said mining sites across the region, including Newcrest’s large Telfer gold mine near Punmu, would make their own preparations and decisions if evacuations had to take place.

A Newcrest spokesman said the site’s normal workforce of 960 people between Telfer and the nearby Havieron project had been reduced to essential staff only.

“Those required to demobilize from the country are being flown back to Perth with a view to remobilizing as soon as it is safe to do so,” they said.

“Our first and foremost priority is the safety of people and we will continue to be guided by the forecasts and warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology in relation to any further action which may involve reducing staffing levels on site even further. “