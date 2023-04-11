American International College launches criminal justice graduate program – News





The master’s degree program is now accepting students for Summer 2023 Law enforcement professionals looking to further their education can now earn a master of science degree in criminal justice through American International College (AIC.) The fully online program is designed to appeal to criminal justice professionals who seek enhance their skills and credentials, and provide the next step for students completing their undergraduate degree at AIC. The program is now accepting students for the summer 2023 semester, which begins on Monday, May 22. Susanne Swanker, dean of AIC’s School of Business, Arts and Sciences, expressed enthusiasm for the program, saying AIC is excited to build on its rich and successful undergraduate program in criminal justice by offering a master of science in criminal justice . This program will prepare individuals to advance in their careers in the criminal justice field, including law enforcement, courts, and corrections, emphasizing the expertise that shapes successful criminal justice leaders. The MS in Criminal Justice provides specialized knowledge of public policy, organizational management, and administrative processes, along with advanced graduate leadership and research training. In addition to fundamental theories of criminology and criminal justice, students will explore policy design and implementation along with emerging trends in the field. The MS in Criminal Justice at AIC will provide the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to protect and serve the public through a wide range of careers, enabling students to develop as ethical and skilled decision makers in diverse disciplines of criminal justice. “Here at AIC, our master of science in criminal justice program offers a cutting-edge curriculum designed to equip young and experienced professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to address the unique challenges of the 21st century criminal justice system. 21st. In addition, our students have the opportunity to specialize in their areas of interest through a variety of concentration choices,” explained Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Regina Sanderson. The program offers students four possible majors: social justice and public policy, victim studies, executive leadership, national security, and intelligence studies. These specializations allow students to focus on an area of ​​interest unique to their career goals. They can also serve as stand-alone certificates for those interested in enhancing their educational goals and learning activities that overlap between disciplines but remain linked by a single common theme. Graduates can apply their skills to many types of law enforcement positions. ofBureau of Labor Statisticspredicts an 8% increase in protective service occupations between 2020 and 2030. With a master’s degree, graduates can gain access to the most desirable and highest paying positions in law enforcement.

