Rent increases officially ended with PEI’s new Residential Tenancies Act coming into force





Tenants in PEI can rest assured that their rent will not rise by more than six per cent a year next year, but that comes as little consolation to tenants whose landlords were allowed bigger increases before The Residential Tenancy Act came into force on Saturday. The new act allows the Island Board of Regulation and Appeals to set the maximum annual rent increase at no more than three percent. Owners are entitled to apply for an additional three percent per annum on top of that. However, the maximum increase allowed for 2023 is still zero percent for all rental units for the period from January 1 to December. 31, based on special legislation approved in November. Landlords can still apply for a higher than the allowable three percent increase following the standard procedure. The landmark legislation was passed last fall, but required a cabinet decision to bring it into effect. Two days after the April 3 election, Prime Minister Dennis King’s cabinet set April 8 as the effective date of the new act. On Tuesday, IRAC said any applications made before last Thursday’s 4pm will be assessed under the old rules, with no increase limit. Cody Pater of the PEI Fight for Affordable Housing says some renters have had to move because they couldn’t afford the rent increase imposed before the cap went into effect over the weekend. (Shane Hennessey/CBC) Cory Pater, of the renters’ rights group P.EI Fight for Affordable Housing, said the act came into effect too late for some tenants whose landlords tried to beat the deadline. An application for a rent exemption shared with CBCNews called for a 96 percent increase. 136 rent increase requests “It’s been an almost astronomical increase for some people,” Pater said. “We’ve had people who have had to move because they’re going on [a] fixed income, where they just can’t afford it… Most people who are renters are in more dire straits financially than your average homeowner.” As of March 31, IRAC had received 136 rent increase applications, involving almost 1,000 rental units. So far, IRAC has decided on 21 applications. Of those, 13 received the full increase the landlord had requested, four received a partial increase and four were denied.

