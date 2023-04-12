Military airstrikes on Myanmar village suspected to have killed 100 : NPR



Kyunhla Activist Group via AP

BANGKOK – Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on Tuesday killed about 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of military rule, a witness, a member of a local pro-government group, said. – democracy and independent media.

The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter a wide-ranging armed war against its rule, which began in February 2021 when it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 3,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed by security forces since then.

A witness told The Associated Press that a fighter jet dropped bombs directly on a crowd of people gathering at 8 a.m. for the opening of a local office of the country’s opposition movement outside Pazigyi village in Sagaing region’s Kanbalu township. The area is about 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Mandalay, the country’s second largest city.

About half an hour later, a helicopter appeared and fired on the site, said the witness, who asked not to be identified because he feared retribution from authorities.

Initial reports put the death toll at around 50, but later figures reported by independent media raised it to around 100. It was impossible to independently confirm details of the incident because reporting is restricted by the military government.

“I was standing a short distance from the crowd when a friend of mine contacted me on the phone about the approach of a fighter jet,” said the witness. “The plane dropped bombs directly on the crowd and I jumped into a nearby ditch and hid. A few moments later, when I got up and looked around, I saw people dismembered and dead in the smoke. The office building was destroyed by fire. About 30 people were injured. While the wounded were being transported, a helicopter arrived and shot more people. Now we are burning the bodies rapidly.”

About 150 people had gathered for the opening ceremony, and women and 20-30 children were among the dead, he said, adding that among those killed were also leaders of armed anti-government groups formed in the country and other opposition organizations.

The United Nations strongly condemned the attack by Myanmar’s armed forces and said those responsible must be brought to justice, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, noting that the injured must receive medical treatment, which “is often a challenge in these circumstances”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “condemns all forms of violence and reaffirms the primacy of the protection of civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the population of Myanmar throughout the country” by the UN Security Council in a resolution adopted last December, Dujarric said.

“This heinous act by the terrorist army is yet another example of the indiscriminate use of extreme force against innocent civilians, which constitutes a war crime,” the opposition National Unity Government said in a statement. NUG calls itself the legitimate government of the country, in opposition The office opened on Tuesday was part of its administrative network.

Military government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun acknowledged in a telephone statement to state broadcaster MRTV that the ceremony had been attacked, but accused anti-government forces in the area of ​​waging a violent terror campaign. He said the People’s Defense Forces, the armed wing of the Government of National Unity, had terrorized residents to support them, killing Buddhist monks, teachers and other people, while the military sought peace and stability. He said there was evidence that the attack had caused secondary detonations of explosives hidden by the People’s Defense Forces around the area.

NGOs have collected evidence of large-scale human rights abuses by the military

In response to allegations of abuses, the military government often accuses pro-democracy forces of terrorism. But analysts for the United Nations and non-governmental organizations have gathered credible evidence of large-scale human rights abuses by the military, including the burning of entire villages and the displacement of more than a million people, causing a humanitarian crisis. .

The death toll from Tuesday’s airstrike, if confirmed, could be the highest in more than two years of civil conflict that began when the military took power in 2021. About 80 people were killed last October in another attack government airstrike in northern Myanmar on an anniversary of the main political organization of the Kachin ethnic minority, which is also battling the military government.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army’s takeover sparked widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were suppressed with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The army has carried out major offensives in the countryside, where it has faced some of the fiercest resistance in Sagaing, Myanmar’s historic heartland. The resistance forces have no protection against airstrikes.

In videos of the devastated village seen by the AP, survivors and onlookers stumble through the attack area amid clouds of thick smoke, with only the skeletal frame of a building still standing in the distance. The videos could not be immediately verified but matched other descriptions of the scene.

Some motorcycles were left intact, while others were reduced to their frames or buried under tree branches. In one area, two victims lay close to each other, one of whom had only one arm still bound.

Another victim was lying face down in a small grove by the roadside. A few meters away, a small torso could be seen missing at least one limb.

In January, Myanmar’s top leader told the military it must take decisive action against those who oppose military rule. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told a military parade on Armed Forces Day that those who condemned his government showed indifference to the violence committed by its opponents.

The resistance forces have been able to prevent the army from taking firm control of large areas of the country, but are at a major disadvantage in weapons, especially in fighting airstrikes.

Critics of the military government advocate banning or restricting the sale of aviation fuel to Myanmar to cripple the military’s advantage in air power. Many Western countries have imposed arms embargoes on the military government, and the United States and Britain recently approved new sanctions targeting individuals and companies involved in refueling Myanmar’s jets.

Human rights group Amnesty International said in a statement on Tuesday that “The relentless airstrikes across Myanmar highlight the urgent need to suspend imports of aviation fuel. Amnesty reiterates its calls on all countries and businesses to stop shipments that may end up in the hands of the Myanmar Air Force.”

It also urged the UN Security Council to “press through effective action to hold Myanmar’s military accountable, including referring the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.”