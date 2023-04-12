Myanmar: Urgent need to suspend aviation fuel as airstrikes wreak havoc





Responding to reports of deadly airstrikes in the Sagaing, Kanbulu Township regions, Amnesty International’s Business and Human Rights Researcher Montse Ferrer said: Initial reports of deadly airstrikes in the Sagaing region are dire. Unlawful airstrikes killing and injuring civilians and destroying homes are a trademark of Myanmar’s military, which goes to despicable lengths to suppress resistance and instill fear in the population. Myanmar civilians bear the brunt of these despicable tactics. The relentless airstrikes across Myanmar highlight the urgent need to suspend aviation fuel imports. Amnesty reiterates its calls for all countries and businesses to stop shipments that could end up in the hands of the Myanmar Air Force. This supply chain fuels violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, and must be disrupted to save lives. While some meaningful action has been taken, the international community can and must do more to stop attacks on civilians in Myanmar. The airstrikes come just before the two-year anniversary of ASEAN’s five-point consensus on Myanmar, which has completely failed to stop the army’s atrocities. Instead of taking second place, ASEAN must step up and play a leading role in resolving the human rights catastrophe in Myanmar. The United Nations Security Council must find ways to push for effective action to hold Myanmar’s military accountable, including referring the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court. Background: On the morning of April 11, the Myanmar military carried out airstrikes on a village in Kanbulu Township, Sagaing Region, according to initial reports and social media footage. An unknown number of people, including children, are believed to have been killed in the attack. Amnesty International has not been able to independently verify the details. Since the coup on 1 February 2021, Amnesty International has documented widespread human rights violations, including war crimes and possible crimes against humanity, as part of the military crackdown on the opposition across the country. In November 2022, Amnesty International launched a campaign calling for a suspension of aviation fuel supplies to prevent Myanmar’s military from carrying out illegal airstrikes. The investigation also identified companies involved throughout the supply chain. On the eve of the two-year anniversary of the February 1, 2021 military coup, several countries imposed further sanctions on Myanmar, this time focusing on the aviation fuel industry. The Government of Canada decided to ban the export, sale, supply or delivery of aviation fuel to the Myanmar military. The UK also announced sanctions targeting two Myanmar companies and two individuals that Amnesty International first identified in Deadly Cargo: Exposing the Supply Chain Fueling Myanmar’s War Crimes as playing a key role in importing, handling and transportation of aviation fuel to the Myanmar military air force. . In March 2023, the United Kingdom announced a second round of sanctions targeting individuals and companies exposed in Amnesty International’s latest investigations into aviation refueling in Myanmar. The European Union and the US have also announced sanctions targeting various individuals and entities that have played a role in the importation, storage and distribution of aviation fuel for Myanmar’s military.

