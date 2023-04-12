Funding news for global health researchers: 10 April 2023





On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week. Fogarty Global Health Fellows & Studies in 20 Fogarty’s flagship Global Health Fellows and Scholars Program, now known as LAUNCH, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023! To mark the occasion, Fogarty will host a commemorative event on Thursday, April 13. Fogarty/NIH at CUGH 2023 Representatives from Fogarty and NIH will participate in a series of sessions on issues critical to global health research at the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH) annual conference April 14-16, 2023. Special announcements Just announced! Cancer control grants for PLWH in LMICs Applying science to cancer control in people living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries (RFA-CA-23-033) Application deadline: December 15, 2023 Your needed contribution to global mental health research The Center for Global Mental Health Research at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is seeking data to help identify research gaps and opportunities in global mental health research. Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities

Upcoming deadlines for funding opportunities in which Fogarty is a funding partner: Administrative allowances for current grantees: Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below: Financing options NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration: NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply: NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply: Other funding news

Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers. NIH General Notices: Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities: NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs): Non-NIH Funding Opportunities: Wellcome Trust Climate Impacts Awards is now accepting applications from interdisciplinary teams to deliver short-term, high-impact projects combining evidence generation with communication and/or public engagement.



Early Career Researcher Award for Promoting Quality in Research is open to researchers from anywhere in the world. The award aims to provide recognition and publicity for outstanding efforts that enhance the rigor, reliability, sustainability and transparency of research in the natural sciences and other fields.



Early Career Researcher Award for Promoting Quality in Research is open to researchers from anywhere in the world. The award aims to provide recognition and publicity for outstanding efforts that enhance the rigor, reliability, sustainability and transparency of research in the natural sciences and other fields.

Application deadline: April 30, 2023

African Public Health Emergency Management Fellowship from Africa CDC is accepting applications from citizens of African Union member states. The fellowship aims to develop a skilled public health workforce to lead preparedness and response to public health emergencies in Africa.

Application deadline: May 20, 2023



Award for International Cooperation supports partnerships to address an urgent public health challenge related to sanitation and hygiene. To be eligible, at least half of the institutions in a partnership must be based in a low- or middle-income country and have a country-led research team.



Award for International Cooperation supports partnerships to address an urgent public health challenge related to sanitation and hygiene. To be eligible, at least half of the institutions in a partnership must be based in a low- or middle-income country and have a country-led research team.

Application deadline: May 31, 2023

More non-NIH funding opportunities

Training opportunities

Abstract submission options

13th International Conference on Typhoid and Other Invasive Salmonelloses is accepting abstracts showcasing original research or innovative programs related to typhoid and other invasive salmonellosis.

Meeting dates: 5-7 December 2023

Submission deadline: June 16, 2023

Frontiers in Public Health is accepting manuscripts on the topic of learning from global food insecurity and nutrition. Building on the webinar series led by Fogarty, this collection of articles aims to provide an overview of the evidence, explore existing areas of adaptation, and identify priority research gaps specific to vulnerable communities. Submission deadline: July 3, 2023

The World Federation of Neurology is now accepting

abstract submissions for the 2023 World Congress of Neurology will be held in Montreal, Canada, in October. Accepted abstracts will be published online

Journal of the Neurological Science. Meeting dates: October 15-19, 2023 Submission deadline: July 3, 2023

abstract submissions for the 2023 World Congress of Neurology will be held in Montreal, Canada, in October. Accepted abstracts will be published online Journal of the Neurological Science.

Meeting dates: October 15-19, 2023

Submission deadline: July 3, 2023

Events

Events for global health researchers:

