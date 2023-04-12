Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu: Military drills suggest China is getting ‘ready to launch a war against Taiwan’





A day after China simulated joint precision strikes in Taiwan during military exercises around the island, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu condemned Beijing’s actions in an exclusive interview with CNN and warned that they appear to be trying to prepare to launch a war. against Taiwan.

Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to prepare to launch a war against Taiwan, Wu said.

The Taiwanese government views the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it.

Asked whether Taiwan has any understanding of the timing of possible Chinese military action, given US intelligence estimates that Xi has instructed his military to prepare by 2027, Wu expressed confidence in Taiwanese preparations.

Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan. And whether it’s 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan just needs to prepare, he said.

The drills appear to mark the first time the Chinese navy has simulated attacks by aircraft carrier-based warplanes in Taiwan.

Beijing launched the drills on Saturday, a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a 10-day visit to Central America and the United States, where she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other US lawmakers. .

Beijing described them as a serious warning against Taiwan’s separatist forces cooperating with outside forces and a necessary move to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Asked if the costs of such a visit were too high, Wu told CNN China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends. And China cannot dictate how our friends want to show support for Taiwan.

Beijing conducted similar large-scale military exercises around Taiwan last August after then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

These drills included Chinese missile launches over the island, something never seen before in actual drills.

Taiwan and China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which defeated nationalists fled to Taipei. Taiwan transitioned from authoritarian rule to a democracy in the 1990s and is now ranked one of the freest jurisdictions in Asia by Freedom House, a US-based non-profit organization.

However, China’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing island as its territory, and in recent years, as its power has grown, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made clear his ambitions to reunite with the island. force if necessary.



China’s drills also coincided with a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was welcomed to Beijing by Xi.

After his meeting, Macron appeared to question whether France should get involved in the Taiwan crisis, telling reporters that the worst thing would be to think that we Europeans should become followers on the subject and adjust to the American pace. or a Chinese overreaction. French officials later said his comments had been misinterpreted. Wu told CNN that Taipei has asked France for clarification.

We are still trying to understand what he says and what that means through the French government, Wu said, although he noted that the French government has shown support for Taiwan.

As tensions between the US and China have worsened over Taiwan, President Joe Biden has said the US would defend the island militarily if China attacked, although administration officials have insisted the US remains committed to its one-stop policy. China.

The U.S., through the Taiwan Relations Act, is legally obligated to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but officials typically remain deliberately vague about whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of an attempted Chinese attack.

While Wu repeatedly stressed that protecting Taiwan is our responsibility, he noted that with its relationship with its allies in the region, the United States seems more determined than ever to create a situation (so that China can know that its military attack against Taiwan will be accompanied by a heavy cost. And we appreciate the United States for this stance.