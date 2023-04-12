International
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu: Military drills suggest China is getting ‘ready to launch a war against Taiwan’
CNN
–
A day after China simulated joint precision strikes in Taiwan during military exercises around the island, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu condemned Beijing’s actions in an exclusive interview with CNN and warned that they appear to be trying to prepare to launch a war. against Taiwan.
Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to prepare to launch a war against Taiwan, Wu said.
The Taiwanese government views the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it.
Asked whether Taiwan has any understanding of the timing of possible Chinese military action, given US intelligence estimates that Xi has instructed his military to prepare by 2027, Wu expressed confidence in Taiwanese preparations.
Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan. And whether it’s 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan just needs to prepare, he said.
The drills appear to mark the first time the Chinese navy has simulated attacks by aircraft carrier-based warplanes in Taiwan.
Beijing launched the drills on Saturday, a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a 10-day visit to Central America and the United States, where she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other US lawmakers. .
Beijing described them as a serious warning against Taiwan’s separatist forces cooperating with outside forces and a necessary move to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Asked if the costs of such a visit were too high, Wu told CNN China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends. And China cannot dictate how our friends want to show support for Taiwan.
Beijing conducted similar large-scale military exercises around Taiwan last August after then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island.
These drills included Chinese missile launches over the island, something never seen before in actual drills.
Taiwan and China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which defeated nationalists fled to Taipei. Taiwan transitioned from authoritarian rule to a democracy in the 1990s and is now ranked one of the freest jurisdictions in Asia by Freedom House, a US-based non-profit organization.
However, China’s ruling Communist Party claims the self-governing island as its territory, and in recent years, as its power has grown, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made clear his ambitions to reunite with the island. force if necessary.
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221114161313-onechina01.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540 ,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221114161313-onechina01.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960 ,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>
CNN reporters explain one of the most controversial issues in US-China relations
China’s drills also coincided with a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was welcomed to Beijing by Xi.
After his meeting, Macron appeared to question whether France should get involved in the Taiwan crisis, telling reporters that the worst thing would be to think that we Europeans should become followers on the subject and adjust to the American pace. or a Chinese overreaction. French officials later said his comments had been misinterpreted. Wu told CNN that Taipei has asked France for clarification.
We are still trying to understand what he says and what that means through the French government, Wu said, although he noted that the French government has shown support for Taiwan.
As tensions between the US and China have worsened over Taiwan, President Joe Biden has said the US would defend the island militarily if China attacked, although administration officials have insisted the US remains committed to its one-stop policy. China.
The U.S., through the Taiwan Relations Act, is legally obligated to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but officials typically remain deliberately vague about whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of an attempted Chinese attack.
While Wu repeatedly stressed that protecting Taiwan is our responsibility, he noted that with its relationship with its allies in the region, the United States seems more determined than ever to create a situation (so that China can know that its military attack against Taiwan will be accompanied by a heavy cost. And we appreciate the United States for this stance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/11/politics/taiwan-foreign-minister-interview/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Lilly Pulitzer artist finally gets her due – Garden & Gun
- Eaglecrest cancels classes after teacher dies of suspected bacterial meningitis
- Top Manhattan prosecutor sues to end Republican ‘bullying’ in Trump case
- Ukrainian Zelensky writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for additional humanitarian aid | Latest India News
- Lawson resigns at Woodbine
- Adds hundreds of new free channels to Google TV
- Relationships between determinants of healthy building and musculoskeletal disorders of the extremities: a systematic review.
- The MP for Henley, the latest Tory to announce his exit at the next general election
- Inglewood OKs plan to relocate 41 businesses to make way for movers to sports and entertainment venues – Daily Breeze
- Germany and Sweden advance to women’s hockey quarterfinals | National sports
- Bille Eilish’s Easter dress and fishnet tights
- Mosquito season is back and weather plays a role in rising pests