Union members who stand together win together





Over the next few weeks, we could be headed for a national strike for more than 155,000 federal public service workers. As strike votes close on April 7 for members of the Canada Revenue Agency and April 11 for members of the Treasury Board, it’s important to know what this means for federal public service workers. In the event of strikes, all members in the PA, SV, TC and EB groups and who work at the Canada Revenue Agency will be required to take strike action and participate in a box line, regardless of whether you work in the office or remote, except for a small percentage of workers who have already received letters that they consider their position essential. This is why it is imperative that we all stand in solidarity with each other and not cross the line: This is a truly historic moment for workers. Together, we have tremendous power and can shut down the government to secure a fair contract.

A strike by PSAC would be one of the largest strikes in Canadian history and would mean real gains for our members at the table;

When we work together, we put maximum pressure on the government, which can lead to a shorter strike and a better collective agreement for workers.

When separated, we show the employer that we are not prepared to fight for good wages and better working conditions. We are aware that some departments and managers are sharing information encouraging PSAC members to continue working in the event of strikes. This is an anti-union tactic intended to undermine our efforts to secure a fair deal for all workers, including wages that keep pace with cost-of-living increases and don’t force you to take a pay cut. Any member who works during a strike, including telecommuting, betrays the entire bargaining unit. Crossing a picket line, whether in person or remotely, weakens our bargaining position and could cause the strike to last longer or result in a settlement that is less than workers deserve. It can also have long-term effects on working relationships between colleagues who held the line and made sacrifices to get a good deal for everyone, and those who sided with the employer. Members who cross the border while performing work for the employer may face fines and suspension of membership privileges. If your manager is encouraging you to cross the line, notify your union steward, local executive or PSAC regional office immediately. As a union, we are committed to protecting the rights of our members and ensuring that your voice is heard and your demands are met. But the union is only as strong as the solidarity of the members. If we stand together, we can secure a historic victory for all PSAC members.

