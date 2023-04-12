Western premiers attack Lametti for suggesting Ottawa could ‘look’ at provincial power over natural resources

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and three Western prime ministers are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to distance his government from comments made by his justice minister, who promised last week to “look into” a decades-old law that gives them control on the natural resources of the four western countries. the provinces.

“The federal government cannot unilaterally change the Constitution,” the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba said in a joint statement Tuesday. “It shouldn’t even consider taking away resource rights from the three Prairie provinces.

“The prime minister should immediately withdraw these dangerous and divisive comments from his minister of justice.”

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre accused Justice Minister David Lametti of threatening to overturn the Constitution and take federal control over provincial resources.

“I will never allow this costly coalition attack on our Prairie resource workers,” Poilievre tweeted. “I will put Westerners in control of their resources and their lives.”

Poilievre’s tweet prompted Lametti to fire back.

“This is not true,” Lametti tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “At no time have I engaged our government to review areas of provincial jurisdiction.”

The controversy was sparked by Lamettimade’s comments on April 5 while answering questions during an Assembly of First Nations meeting.

‘It will not be undisputed’

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Grand Council of Prince Albert and Chief Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte called on the federal government to rescind the Natural Resources Transfer Act legislation passed by the federal government and the provinces in 1930, which transferred the management of nature resources from Otavato to the four western provinces.

“Canada exports natural resources to other countries. They earn trillions of dollars in revenue from these resources,” Maracle said. “These resources were given to the provinces without ever asking an Indian if it was okay to do so, or what benefits First Nations would expect to receive from Canada by agreeing to that deal.”

Lametti accepted the bosses’ comments.

“I obviously can’t pronounce on that right now, but I commit to looking at it,” he told AFN. “It won’t be uncontroversial, is all I would say, with a bit of a smile.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called Lametti’s comment “dangerous and divisive.” (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

That turned out to be an understatement. On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe described Lametti’s comment as “dangerous and divisive.”

“On what basis does the federal justice minister think he has the authority to unilaterally strip Saskatchewan and other western provinces of our constitutional authority over our natural resources?” he said in a tweet.

“Saskatchewan has always had reason to be concerned about this federal government’s agenda to encroach on provincial jurisdiction and autonomy, and we will be relentless in defending our jurisdiction and autonomy.

“The Prime Minister should immediately tell his justice minister that he has no business even speculating about repealing the constitutional authority of the western provinces to control our natural resources.”

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson described Lametti’s comments as “unnecessary provocation.”

“Reckless comments by the federal justice minister that threaten Manitoba’s control over natural resources must be retracted immediately,” Stefanson tweeted Tuesday.

“The latest suggestion that the federal government will look at voiding the constitutional Natural Resource Transfer Agreements from the 1930s with Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta is another example of the divisive disregard for the Prairie provinces.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said any move to change natural resource rules would jeopardize national unity. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on Lametti to retract and apologize for his comments.

“I just got word that the federal justice minister may try to overturn the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement with the Prairie provinces,” Smith wrote Monday. “This would pose an unprecedented risk to national unity and Alberta condemns this federal threat in the strongest possible terms.”

Lametti was not available Tuesday for an interview. In a statement released on Twitter Monday to clarify his comments, he said it’s part of his job to listen to concerns expressed by First Nations chiefs.

“To be clear, at no time have I engaged our government to review areas of provincial jurisdiction, including that over natural resources,” he wrote. “The focus of our government’s work is to co-develop an action plan with indigenous partners that will show the path we need to take toward aligning federal laws and policies with UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples).

Lametti’s tweet did little to reassure Conservative MPs from Saskatchewan, who vowed to protect the province’s control over natural resources.

“Developing our oil, gas and minerals is difficult enough with the Liberal government’s regulations designed to stifle projects and Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax making costs higher in Canada,” 15 MPs said in a joint statement. . “Imagine how much worse it would be if the Trudeau Liberals took direct control over resource development.”

MPs called on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to say he would not support that kind of move.

NDP natural resources critic Charlie Angus called on all parties to work together.

“We must all work together to ensure that Indigenous communities are able to benefit from and make decisions about potential natural resource projects on their land,” Angus said in a media statement. “This means that both the federal and provincial governments have an obligation to engage in appropriate consultation, build strong economic partnerships and set high standards for the environmental protection of traditional lands. This is how we go about it.” forward as a nation.”

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said the transfer of land and natural resources to the western provinces was done in violation of First Nations laws and customs.

“First Nations were never involved in this process. It was something that was done unilaterally without any First Nations people at the table,” she said. “I think it’s time for us to be heard as well. We’ve been divided our lands for over 100 years and we must be considered, be at the table”.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations chief Bobby Cameron praised what he described as Lametti’s “wonderful” comments and had a message for Western prime ministers.

“You have outstanding business in your provinces, you have outstanding business with those FirstNations, and you better meet with them and listen to them,” he said Monday. “Your way is not the right way. Your way has failed. It is the First Nations treaty perspective that will prevail.”

The Assembly of First Nations has not yet responded to requests for comment from CBC News.