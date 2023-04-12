French Navy ship LHD Dixmude arrives in Townsville on Indo-Pacific mission





One of the French navy’s largest ships has sailed into north Queensland waters as part of a major voyage aimed at increasing its presence in the Indo-Pacific. Main points: LHDDixmude 200 meters is a five-month world tour

LHDDixmude 200 meters is a five-month world tour 120 French soldiers will spend the next few days training alongside Queensland troops

120 French soldiers will spend the next few days training alongside Queensland troops The deployment will increase the French presence in the contested Indo-Pacific The LHD (Land Helicopter Dock) Dixmude docked at the Port of Townsville on Tuesday with nearly 640 sailors and soldiers on board, along with numerous vehicles and aircraft. The 200-meter amphibious assault ship is on a five-month training deployment, stopping at 10 countries as part of the Jeanne d’Arc 2023 Mission. Australian Army Combat Training Center Commander Colonel Benjamin McLennan said the ship’s arrival in Queensland was significant. “This is the first visit of its kind to an Australian port that I’m aware of, and certainly the first in Townsville of this scale,” he said. An amphibious rapid landing vehicle inside the Dixmude LHD. ( ) While docked in the garrison town, 120 French soldiers will take part in training exercises with their Australian counterparts. A smaller French vessel traveling with the LHD Dixmude a La Fayette class frigate will spend the week in Cairns. “I think it sends a message to everyone in the Indo-Pacific that we are, as allies, better together and that we will continue to work, operate and train with each other here in Australia. [and] elsewhere in the region,” said Colonel McLennan. “We are both interested in a peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.” Benjamin McLennan said the French visit would be the first of many in north Queensland. ( ) Last month, French and Australian forces took part in the La Perouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal, along with personnel from India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. France has continued to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where it holds numerous territories. The country’s territories provide it with an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of more than 11 million square kilometers, the second largest after the United States. Locals watch LHD Dixmude arrive at Port of Townsville. ( ) France’s ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thbault, said the current naval deployment was a sign of the times. “This is a hotly contested area and that’s why we need to bring stability,” he said. Almost 18 months after the collapse of the Australia-France submarine deal, Thbault said he was confident in the relationship between the two nations as Indo-Pacific allies. More news and current affairs from ABC Pacific Explore our comprehensive radio, digital and video coverage of the Pacific, all in one place. Armored vehicles on board LHD Dixmude. ( ) “The strength of bilateral relations has never been so strong, especially in light of the decision taken by a prime minister. [in 2021]”, said Mr. Thbault. “Basically, it never stopped the collaboration. “We never stopped feeling both countries that we have the unique connection and a unique responsibility in the region because we are stakeholders in this region.” The LHD Dixmude will dock in Townsville until the end of the week before heading to New Caledonia. ( ) Find more local news Browse for your location and find more ABC News and local information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-12/french-navy-ship-lhd-dixmude-arrives-in-townsville/102207354 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related