How the tide turned against the CBI director general | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)

The chief executive of Britain’s most prominent lobby group is not going away quietly. On Tuesday morning, hours after learning of his sacking from the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker posted a series of tweets in which he revealed he was shocked by the decision, which followed allegations of misconduct.
Some current and former staff did not share his sense of surprise, they told the Guardian, four weeks after the newspaper first revealed the allegations against him.
The CBI said in a statement on Tuesday: Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him. The board wishes to make clear that he is not the subject of any of the latest allegations in the Guardian, but has determined that his conduct fell short of what was expected of a chief executive.
Danker responded on social media, saying he expected to be invited to present his case to the CBI leadership before any announcement was made. It is understood that he had already given an account of his position in response to the allegations against him in the independent inquiry by CBI-appointed legal firm Fox Williams.
Danker said he understood that the CBI had undergone intense publicity, before adding: Anyway I was shocked to learn this morning that I have been sacked by the CBI, instead of being invited to present my position as originally confirmed. He added that many of the charges against him were distorted.
The CBI claims to speak for 190,000 businesses in the UK and to have unrivaled access to government at all levels. Danker, who was born in Belfast, joined the organization in November 2020 and sought to mend the lobby group’s links with the government, which had soured during the Brexit negotiations. It now leaves it in the midst of its biggest crisis since it was established by royal charter in 1965.
Separately last week, the Guardian reported that more than a dozen women claimed to have been victims of various forms of sexual misconduct by senior figures in the CBI, including one who claims she was raped at a staff party on a boat on the River Thames.
Danker said on Twitter that these latest allegations, which do not involve him, date back to before he joined the organization and that he first learned of them this week.
Some events allegedly took place while he was in charge of the organization. They have led to the suspension of three more CBI officials, announced on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the next phase of the Fox Williams investigation. On Tuesday afternoon, the City of London Police announced it had opened its own investigation, saying it takes all acts of sexual misconduct and violence against women and girls extremely seriously.
The force said in a statement: We approached the CBI following media reports and our investigations are at a very early stage.
The Guardian was first contacted by individuals concerned about behavior in the lobby group earlier this year. Some current and former staff believed that, until the Guardian first reported on them in March, the allegations against Danker had not been taken seriously enough. Those allegations included one that was made official in January of this year.
After being contacted about the allegations, Danker went on paid leave.
Some of the complaints made about Dankers’ behavior relate to verbal remarks, others to social media use, digital messaging and personal conduct.
It is understood that the woman who made a formal complaint against him in January alleged that Danker had unwanted contact with her and she considered this unwanted behavior to be sexual harassment.
The CBI decided to allow Danker to continue in his role for months after the complaint, representing the influential organization in the media and at public events, including a conference where education secretary Gillian Keegan was the keynote speaker.
It was not the first time staff had raised concerns about his behavior with managers in the organisation.
The investigation considered that this included an invitation sent from Dankers’ personal email address to a select group of individuals for a private karaoke party following the CBI’s 2021 Christmas party at LuckyVoice Soho.
The Fox Williams investigation also looked into allegations that Danker sent invitations to certain staff for private lunches, drinks and dinners individually and repeatedly viewed several personal Instagram accounts after requesting them.
In early March, the CBI confirmed that it had received a formal complaint in January about Dankers’ conduct in the workplace, but decided not to escalate it into a disciplinary process.
The allegation was thoroughly investigated and dealt with comprehensively, in accordance with CBI procedure, CBI president Brian McBride said in March. The CBI investigation determined that the matter did not warrant escalation to a disciplinary process.
However, after the Guardian asked about the formal complaint and raised some additional allegations about Dankers behavior towards other staff members, the CBI said it had launched an independent investigation and that Danker would stand aside pending the outcome.
It hired Joanna Chatterton, at the law firm Fox Williams, to lead the investigation. Matthew Fell, the CBI’s UK policy chief, had replaced Danker on an interim basis.
Fox Williams is understood to have submitted its first phase report, focusing on Danker’s allegations, to the CBI board shortly before Easter. On Tuesday, the CBI is understood to have sacked Danker with immediate effect and without question over a financial settlement, based on independent legal advice.
Danker, as he has shown on social networks, was notified of his dismissal shortly before the news became public.
Danker was chief executive of another lobby group, Be the Business, before taking over at the CBI. He previously worked at Guardian parent company Guardian News & Media as international director and chief strategy officer between 2010 and 2017.
He is now being replaced by former CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith, who left the CBI just last month to join Barclays.
The law firms’ investigation will now focus on the separate allegations, which span several years, including a boating party in 2019 in which a woman was allegedly raped, and there was also a separate attempted sexual assault.
It is unclear when he will next report on these particular findings. The CBI is in touch with the police.
