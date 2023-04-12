Trudeau dismisses reports that pro-Russian hackers took down the PMO website





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won’t be deterred by pro-Russian hackers who are taking credit for taking his office’s website offline. For several hours on Tuesday, the PMO website was not loading. The Senate website experienced problems Monday. A pro-Russian hacker group has claimed credit for both attacks as Canada hosts a visit from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “It’s not unusual for Russian hackers to target countries as they are showing their unwavering support for Ukraine … so the timing is not surprising,” Trudeau said during a joint news conference with Shmyhal. “But in case anyone was wondering, the fact that Russia can take down an official Canadian government website in a matter of hours will in no way detract from our unwavering support for Ukraine.” FRIEND | Ukrainian Prime Minister calls for more military support on visit to Ottawa: Ukraine’s prime minister calls for more military support during Canadian visit Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada’s existing support for the Ukrainian military and to make a move for further assistance. Shmyhals’ plea came with added urgency after the apparent leak of US intelligence documents about the war. The agency that oversees cyber security for the federal government says it is investigating, but downplayed the severity of the attack. “While these incidents attract attention, they have very little impact on the affected systems,” Robyn Hawco, a spokesperson for the Communications Security Institute, said in an email. “CSE and its Canadian Cyber ​​Security Center have noted that it is not uncommon to see distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against sites that host visits by Ukrainian government officials.” Hawco said the Canadian government, “like every other government and private sector organization in the world,” is a target for ongoing cyber threats and is working with other departments “to ensure systems and tools are in place to monitor, detect and investigate potential threats. , and to neutralize threats when they occur.” CSE warned of retaliation from Russian-linked hackers Earlier this year, the agency called for a “heightened state of vigilance” against the threat of retaliatory cyber attacks by Russian-linked hackers. The warning came just hours after Ottawa promised to give Ukraine four Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks, and after another Russian-linked cybercrime group vowed to go after countries that support Ukraine in the ongoing war. Germany recently experienced its own DDoS attack by hackers targeting government websites and airports. That country’s security agency, BSI, said some financial sector targets were also hit, but the strikes had little effect. Nancy Faeser, the German interior minister, warned that her country faces “massive danger” from Russian sabotage. “Cybersecurity concerns have been exacerbated by the war,” she said in February. “Attacks by pro-Russian hackers have increased”. Moscow denied carrying out this hacking operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cse-cyber-attack-ukranian-visit-1.6806709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related