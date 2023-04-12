Horrific aftermath of Myanmar junta airstrike that kills 100 in central Sagaing region





CNN

–



Relatives were still recovering the charred bodies and limbs of victims killed in a military air strike on a village in central Myanmar on Wednesday, a day after one of the deadliest attacks since the junta took power in a coup two years ago .

An eyewitness, who hid in a tunnel during the attack, described a scene of horror as he approached the site of the military airstrike where children were dying, women screaming and bodies piled on the ground.

At least 100 people, including women and children, were killed after Myanmar’s military junta bombed the town of Kanbalu in central Sagaing region on Tuesday, according to activist group Kyunhla, which was at the scene. The group said at least 20 children were killed in the attack and 50 people were injured.

About 300 people had gathered in the village of Pazigyi early Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of a local administration office, an eyewitness told CNN on condition of anonymity because he fears retribution. Families had traveled from surrounding villages for the event, where tea and food were offered and which coincided with the start of Thingyan New Year celebrations.

Like most of Sagaing, the area is not under the control of the military junta. The new city office was being opened under the authority of the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), for the people, as part of the resistance against the junta.

We had no warning, said the eyewitness. Most of the villagers were inside the event, so they didn’t notice the plane.

Just before 8 a.m., a junta plane bombed the village where the ceremony was being held, eyewitnesses and local media reported. An Mi35 helicopter then circled and fired on the village minutes later, the eyewitness told CNN.

When I arrived at the scene we tried to search for people still alive, he said. Everything was terrible. People were dying (while being transported) on motorcycles. Children and women. Some lost their heads, limbs, hands. I saw meat on the road.

The eyewitness said he saw dozens of bodies after the attack, including children as young as five. He said he lost four family members in the strike, and a small child from his village was among the dead.

I saw many people coming to the scene to look for their children, crying and screaming, he said.

Around 5:30 p.m., junta jets returned and fired at the same site they had bombed that morning, he said.

CNN cannot independently verify the incident, but the eyewitness account is consistent with reports in local media and from the NUG.

Videos and images from the aftermath, shown to CNN by witnesses and a group of local activists, also show bodies, some burned and in pieces, as well as destroyed buildings, vehicles and debris.

Myanmar junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun confirmed the airstrike in Pazigyi village and said if there were civilian casualties it was because they were forced to help terrorists, Reuters reported.

The junta has designated the NUG and resistance groups known locally as the People’s Defense Force as terrorists.

At 8 a.m., the NUG (National Unity Government) and PDF (People’s Defense Force) held an opening ceremony of the public administration office in Pazigyi village, Zaw Min Tun said on Myawaddy military TV channel.

We had launched the attack on them. We were informed that PDFs were killed in that event under attack. They are opposing our government.

The attack was condemned internationally, with a senior UN official saying global indifference to the situation in Myanmar contributed to the attack.

Myanmar’s military attacks against innocent people, including today’s airstrike in Sagaing, are enabled by world indifference and those who supply them with weapons, said Tom Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar. .

How many Myanmar children must die before world leaders take strong and coordinated action to stop this carnage?

The US State Department said it was deeply concerned about the airstrikes and called on the regime to end the horrific violence.

These violent attacks further underscore the regimes disregard for human life and its responsibility for the severe political and humanitarian crisis in Burma following the February 2021 coup, he said, using an alternative name for Myanmar.

It has been just over two years since the military seized power, toppling the democratically elected government and imprisoning its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. To crush the resistance, the junta regularly carries out airstrikes and ground attacks on what it calls terrorist targets.

The attacks have killed civilians, including children, and have targeted schools, clinics, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. Entire villages have been burned by junta soldiers and thousands of people have been displaced by the attacks, according to local monitoring groups.

Battles between the military and resistance groups unfold daily across Myanmar. These rebel groups, some of which are linked to some of the country’s long-established ethnic militias, effectively control parts of the country beyond the junta’s reach.

Resistance groups and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out mass killings, airstrikes and war crimes against civilians in regions where fighting has raged, charges the junta has repeatedly denied despite a growing number try.

They are losing control of the country. They are losing ground. Things are much more volatile on the ground than they have ever been, the UN’s Andrews told CNN on Wednesday. As a result, they use air power more and more and, of course, as they do so, more and more civilians are being killed.

On Monday, junta airstrikes hit a town in Falam Township, in China’s western states, killing nine people when bombs were dropped on a school, according to local media outlets Myanmar Now and The Irrawaddy.

Last week, 8,000 refugees in southern Karen State fled across the border into Thailand, escaping fighting in Myawaddy township, according to a statement from the public relations department of Thailand’s Tak provincial office posted on Facebook.

In March, at least 22 people, including three monks, were killed at a monastery in southern Shan State. And a military airstrike on a school in Sagaing in September killed at least 13 people, including seven children.

The eyewitness to Tuesday’s attack said the situation in Myanmar is worse now.

People are dying like dogs or cows. We have no weapons to compare with what the army has. We need the help of the international community, he said.