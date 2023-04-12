International
Cyclone Freddy: When a community stood up for its people
Volunteers help serve food at Manja’s relocation site.
Story and photos by Jane Kiiru
Houses were falling apart and after a few minutes I started to see people running. Fear was on their faces, says Keziah Makunganya, a resident of Blantyre City in southern Malawi, recalling when Cyclone Freddy ripped through the city on March 13.
Keziah is just one of several community members who stepped up to volunteer their services to support the many displaced people that day.
The floods and landslides that followed the cyclone wreaked havoc on communities in southern Malawi, destroying lives and property. Nearly 883,000 homes were affected, forcing some 659,300 people to leave their homes and take shelter in 747 displacement sites, including schools, churches, community facilities and other camps, according to authorities.
The government and humanitarian organizations are providing people with life-saving aid, but others, like Keziah, have stepped up to help people in displacement sites.
When Keziah saw people running on March 13, she followed them, which is how she found herself at Manja Primary School, which is a resettlement site. She saw women carrying babies who were wet and freezing. Keziah went home and packed all her family’s beds to help keep them warm.
She says: I don’t know how to balance my fashion design business and my time in the resettlement area of Manja, but I take each day as it comes. I am here to help and I will help as much as I can. When they move to settle, then I will be calm.
It helps to coordinate
Tamara Nyahoda, a community worker, coordinates volunteers at the Manja Primary School relocation site. She explains: I live a few meters away from this site. Some of these people are the ones I buy vegetables from; they are literally my neighbors.
The night floods hit parts of Blantyre, Tamara brought her gas stove to the school and cooked porridge and tea for at least 100 people to keep them warm. Two weeks later, the stud is still being used in place.
As coordinator, Tamara oversees other volunteer activities at the resettlement site.
Tamara and Keizah discuss an introduction to donations.
According to Tamara, the first night there were many volunteers, but now there are about 10. They are organized according to their specialties, including security and kitchen duties and a doctor who works at night.
They were strangers before the cyclone, but their desire to help affected people brought each of them to the school, where they now work together using each other’s strengths.
A few days after the cyclone, volunteers met to discuss how to better support people in resettlement sites, including how to manage and ensure accountability for donations being sent to the country, but while appealing for more donations from well-wishers .
Keziah is now a volunteer storekeeper in the country of Manja. Displaced people now sleep in school classrooms, which are used to help distribute donations. Keziah explains:
Displaced persons communicate their needs to each class president or leader, who in turn sends the message to the store where the donations are kept. We couldn’t have everyone asking for help at the same time, as that would create confusion.
When we don’t have an item we need, we always check with the Red Cross and vice versa. This has created a seamless operation and cohesion between us.
The joy of giving a hand
Tamanda Mzima, a doctor with the Government of Malawi, was on leave when the cyclone hit southern Malawi. She now volunteers her time in the Manja resettlement area, especially at night when the doctors from the private hospital have left for the day.
She explains: I live 10 meters from the mountains. I was in my house when I started hearing strange sounds, which prompted me to go outside. I saw ambulances on the road outside my house collecting people from where the cyclone had hit. People were all over the road with no sense of direction. I was afraid! My family and I ran to my friends house, where we stayed the night.
Dr Tamanda takes care of a child with a high fever.
The horrific scenes of that night stayed with Dr. Tamanda. The first night, she volunteered at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. But when she later learned that volunteer doctors were needed in various resettlement sites, she offered to help in the Manja area, as it was close to her home.
Dr. Tamanda now covers the night shift, often treating cases of upper respiratory infections, malaria and diarrhea. It also provides health information, distributes chlorine to mitigate the spread of communicable diseases, and connects people who are ill with ambulance services that take them to the district’s referral hospital.
There is no greater joy than lending a hand to someone in need, she says.
In the following days and weeks, as people return home and Tamara, Keziah and Dr. As the Tamanda resume their daily routine, the legacy of their and other Malawians’ incredible solidarity will live on in the hearts of those whose lives they touched.
