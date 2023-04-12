Burnout rates in Australia’s not-for-profit sector

The non-profit sector attracts employees who want to make a difference in the world, who care deeply about others, and who want to create sustainable and inclusive growth. These are passionate and skilled workers who want to perform at their peak, feel like their work is valued, and continue to serve their communities.

However, this has not been an easy task: the COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional strain on employee mental health and well-being levels, with associated higher levels of burnout. For those organizations that lost staff during the Great Disruption, burnout can also be a risk for remaining employees as they shoulder more responsibility with less institutional knowledge. Chronic work-related stress, coupled with insufficient recovery time and resources, can leave even the most successful person feeling exhausted and emotionally drained, resulting in reduced work performance. The ripple effects of stress and burnout can go beyond the physical and mental health of employees and have negative effects on families, organizations and communities.

However, burnout can be addressed and often prevented if organizations create appropriate support structures and culture. We examined this issue in Australia, building on previous research from the McKinsey Health Institute. Our survey of nonprofit leaders and the subsequent interactive ranking activity highlighted three insights: leaders often did not understand that stressors were primarily physical (such as lack of sleep) rather than environmental; that the accumulation of these stresses affects their well-being; and that by reducing their risk of personal burnout, they model better behavior for employees.

We follow up these survey results and analysis with actions to consider to build a healthier workforce (for more on survey methodology, see the sidebar, Summary of Interactive Activity and Methodology).

Burnout is prevalent in the nonprofit sector

While many private sector companies struggle to hire top talent in a tight job market, more than 70 percent of nonprofits participating in McKinsey’s Organizational Health Index (OHI) agree they can attract the best talent in their organizations (Exhibit 1). But the challenge lies in retention. We hire great people but struggle to depend on them, according to one CEO who attended OHI.

McKinsey’s 2022 global research on employee mental health and well-being, based on a survey of almost 15,000 employees, found that in 15 countries, almost one in four employees are experiencing symptoms of burnout, and that these high levels of burnout have resulted in six times more employees. wanting to leave their jobs within the next three to six months.

While burnout affects workers in all sectors around the world, nonprofits appear to be among those particularly vulnerable to it. In Australia, social sector leaders are facing tremendous pressure, with a significant increase in demand for services such as mental health support, food banks and crisis response. In fact, demand for some services has increased by 80 per cent over the past five years, reflecting the severe pressure many ordinary Australians face. Given the current economic climate, including rising inflation and cost of living pressures, and the ongoing effects of COVID-19, many Australians are likely to continue to depend on these services to meet basic needs.

To better understand the pressures not-for-profit organizations are under, we asked 93 not-for-profit leaders in Australia to characterize their current level of stress. The results showed that 88 percent of respondents self-identified as being in the orange or red zone, indicating that they are approaching or experiencing burnout. More disturbingly, these leaders reported feeling this way for long periods of time many months at a time (Exhibit 2). According to Dr. I see the time spent in different areas as analogous to the protocols of deep sea divers. We know that when divers spend time at depth, it is a matter of science that they must spend a predetermined amount of time in a decompression chamber to avoid twisting. Similarly, if we spend time in the orange or red zone, we need to spend time in the green zone to decompress, or face the wellness equivalent of turns.

Consequences of prolonged periods of burnout include sleep disruption, dysregulated appetite with weight changes, compromised immunity and memory deficits, among other effects.

About 11 percent of executives said they were in a zone of creative calm, the ideal zone for improved productivity or performance in response to stress.

When asked about the main contributors to burnout, leaders cited work culture, financial concerns and lack of control. However, when leaders participated in an interactive ranking exercise to discover their top stressors, the top-ranked factors were quite different and speak to additional areas of focus to address burnout.

Physical factors are the highest stressors

In contrast to managers’ self-reported assessments (highlighting work culture, financial concerns and lack of control) and recent organizational research, the BOT results suggested that the main stressors were primarily physical, with environmental factors listed below. (Exhibit 3). These findings highlight the importance of acting on physical and environmental factors to support Australia’s social sector leaders and the sector to be at their best.

Insight 1: Physical factors were rated higher than mental or environmental stressors

Poor sleep was the biggest stressor for respondents. Six of the top ten stressors were body-based. Beyond poor sleep, other factors included lack of exercise, body image, poor lifestyle, and lack of time for self-care (Exhibit 4).

Insight 2: Physical factors have a greater cumulative impact than we realize

Psychology has coined the term allostatic load to describe the cumulative impact that various stressors have on the body. Sometimes stressors are beyond an individual’s control, with little likelihood of resolution. However, the overall allostatic load can be alleviated by addressing those more directly under an individual’s control. And by doing so, individuals can improve their responses to stress, thus enabling more bandwidth to handle larger issues.

For example, poor sleep is associated with an increased risk of health problems, poor mood, reduced work performance and lower productivity. Conversely, better sleep is linked to improved memory and cognition. And by creating sleep consistency (sometimes more under your control), an individual can ease the allostatic load on the body and have greater cognitive capacity to manage issues that may not be under an individual’s control, such as e.g., family requirements or lack of organizational funding.

Insight 3: Leaders should take steps to reduce the risk of burnout, for themselves and their teams

When asked to rank these factors, respondents ranked environmental stressors lower than physical ones. As a result, major stressors can be at least partially addressed at an individual level, although doing so may be easier said than done, while organizational levers can encourage individuals to act.

In the discussion, non-profit leaders showed some resistance to taking care of their own needs when others are worse off or need more help than they do. However, a McKinsey survey of employee experience found that those who engaged in self-care were able to improve their work effectiveness by 21 percent and their well-being by 45 percent. In fact, for every 30 minutes of slow-wave sleep, executives show a 5 to 10 percent increase in mental task performance the next day. In short, people who take care of their own needs are more effective as leaders.

How can organizations help combat burnout?

Reducing burnout is often seen as the role of the individual. As we discussed earlier, paying attention to the root causes of burnout within the organization and treating toxic workplace behavior as a skills gap that needs to be addressed can be more effective.

There are several key levers organizations and their leaders can pull to combat burnout at a systemic level. Our emerging global research suggests eight actions that can promote improved mental health and well-being, including creating an environment supportive of growth, enabling a sustainable work model and eliminating toxic workplace behaviours. In the nonprofit context, we suggest that leaders prioritize the following:

Role modeling a supportive environment and consistent role models. For example, leaders can be more open about their work and rest patterns to show that they are actively prioritizing recovery. They can also structure their meetings and interactions with colleagues in a way that demonstrates respect for colleagues’ work schedules and other commitments. When leaders manage their stress burden effectively, they can support their organizations much more effectively.

Building organizational awareness and promoting employee well-being. This can be through simple initiatives such as education about the dangers of burnout or even incentives. For example, one nonprofit we know joins STEPtember every year, with employees organized into teams to collectively track total steps over the course of a month.

Making operational changes and upholding standards of conduct to address environmental factors such as general work culture, resources and expectations around working hours. This can include always reducing work cultures, for example, setting expectations for focused time without meeting interruptions or expectations for responsiveness outside of working hours.

Other areas may include creation norms about activitysuch as standing meetings and standing desks, or offering options that reduce other stressors through part-time or hybrid models or flexible working hours.

Many not-for-profit employers have the power to reduce burnout rates among the Australian social sector workforce. Changing patterns stemming from the pandemic is possible, either by increasing sleep consistency or creating lighter workloads. These efforts can be rewarded with better results and the ability to retain talent. When leaders step forward to reduce stress, they can create organizations that are better able to serve the most vulnerable.