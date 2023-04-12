Great Britain sanctions financial fixers Abramovich and Usmanov in crackdown on oligarchs





New UK action targets those helping oligarchs avoid the full cost of sanctions

Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades sanctioned financial fixers for Putin allies Abramovich and Usmanov

Usmanovs financial network, including the companies USM, Curzon Square and Hanley Limited sanctioned

Family members of oligarchs who acted as proxies to hide wealth were also sanctioned New sanctions announced by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today (Wednesday 12 April) target those who have knowingly helped sanctioned Russian oligarchs hide their wealth in complex financial networks. Faced with unprecedented international sanctions in response to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine with over £18bn of Russian and other assets frozen in the UK alone, oligarchs have sought to protect their wealth with the help of financial fixers, offshore trusts, shell companies. , and using their family members. Now UK experts have uncovered their own financial networks tracking down those responsible for facilitating the activity and sanctioning them directly with asset freezes, travel bans, transport sanctions and trust service sanctions. Working in partnership across Whitehall, FCDO, HMRC, NCA, OFSI and others such as the DfT are enforcing sanctions and pursuing those who try to undermine them. Among those sanctioned are Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades, 2 professional Cypriot opportunists who support leading Russian oligarchs RomanAbramovich and Alisher Usmanov. Ioannides is responsible for creating the shadowy offshore structures that Abramovich used to hide over 760 million in assets before being sanctioned following Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Vassiliades, a Cypriot lawyer, is at the center of a network of trusts and offshore companies linking Usmanov and the Sutton Place Estate. The UK has also targeted the Usmanovs’ financial network, including companies USM, Curzon Square Limited and Hanley Limited. Sanctioning these companies ensures that assets linked to Usmanov, including the $90 million Beechwood House mansion in London, remain sanctioned. Vladimir and Varvara Skoch, the father and daughter of Usmanov’s business partner and the richest man in the DumaAndrei Skoch, have also been sanctioned. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: We are shutting down the network of the Russian elite and those who try to help them hide their war money. There is no place to hide. We will continue to remove them from the assets they thought they had successfully hidden. Together with our international partners, the UK will continue to crack down on those who are supporting the war. We won’t stop until Putin does. Today’s package hits a number of family members of other oligarchs who are used as proxies to hide their wealth. This includes: TatianaEvtushenkova, the acting director of the Redline Capital firm, which is owned by her father, VladimirEvtushenkov

Natalia Evtushenkov, wife of Vladimir Evtushenkov, who holds board positions in banks and other companies in which her husband owns shares, including MTS Bank. She is also on the board of directors for TelecommscompanyInstacomInternational, which is owned by her husband

FelixEvtushenkov, whose father Vladimir transferred a 10% stake in Russian conglomerate Sistema to Felix at the time of his appointment, bringing Vladimir’s stake below 50%

Gulnara Kerimova, who owns four luxury villas in France in the name of her father Suleiman Kerimov

NarimanGadzhiev, who acts as the beneficial owner of a number of shell companies linked to Kerimov. A company linked to Gadzhiev was found to be transferring hundreds of millions of dollars to companies linked to his uncle Kerimov

OksanaMarchenko, wife of Putin’s main ally, VictorMedvedchuk, and owner of numerous luxury properties in Crimea Today’s package comes as part of the UK’s crackdown on all forms of evasion and circumvention – including an extra £50 million announced as part of the new Economic Deterrence Initiative to support sanctions enforcement and ongoing work with international partners. The Home Secretary also recently announced the expansion of the National Crime Agency’s Kleptocracy Cell to target corrupt elites and their enablers. The UK, together with international partners, is also continuing to strengthen the unprecedented sanctions put in place to limit Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war, including the new Enforcement Coordination Mechanism to strengthen compliance and enforcement of our measures. By implementing these measures, the UK ensures in accordance with its legal systems that Putin and those who continue to support his war do not have access to any of these assets until they end their violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity territorial.

