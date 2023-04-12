How to be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community

Discrimination and exclusion in the workplace remain significant challenges for many workers who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer and for other gender/sexual orientation (LGBTQ+) minorities. or 2018 survey by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation found that 46% of LGBTQ+ workers reported being shut out at work and 20% reported looking for another job because their workplace was not welcoming to LGBTQ+ individuals. These findings show that there is still a long way to go before the standard American workplace is fully inclusive of LGBTQ+ employees. Until then, organizations risk losing talented people.

Some straight, cisgender people think of themselves as allies of the LGBTQ+ community, perhaps even going so far as to self-identify as such through signage in their workspace or on their personal belongings. But do they perceive LGBTQ+ individuals as allies?

To answer this question, we completed a four-year project to investigate how LGBTQ+ individuals determine whether someone is an ally. We conducted six studies, involving thousands of LGBTQ+-identified participants across the US, to understand the causes and effects of the alliance.

Our first step was to find out how LGBTQ+ individuals defined the alliance without biasing their responses with our definitions. We asked 109 LGBTQ+ identified participants to tell us what being a good ally meant to them. Having over 100 written descriptions of the alliance, we carefully coded the common themes that emerged in the responses. We found that, according to LGBTQ+-identified people, being a good ally has three components: being accepting (eg, They make people feel safe and supported), taking action (eg, they protect the group, raise awareness and protect the group), and having humility (eg, they are a good listener; they are open to correction; they are willing to learn).

After identifying these three components, we created a scale to measure how LGBTQ+ people perceive the alliance of others. Next, we applied the scale to studies examining the implications of allyship on LGBTQ+ individuals’ well-being and the quality of their relationship with their ally. Based on our findings, here’s how you can be a good ally to your LGBTQ+ colleagues and not just an ally.

Be receptive.

As an ally, your behaviors should demonstrate that you accept and validate the gender and/or sexual identity of LGBTQ+ individuals. Using our alliance scale, people rated as wanting equal rights for all and caring that people are treated fairly would score high on this alliance component.

Acceptance is fundamental to a good ally. However, although participants rated it as the most critical component of the three we discovered, the results of one study show that it is not sufficient by itself.

Specifically, we presented a sample of LGBTQ+ participants with a hypothetical news article describing restrictions on the adoption rights of same-sex couples. The article included descriptions of four individuals, each described in terms of their favorability toward adoption by same-sex couples (ie, low versus high acceptance of the right of same-sex couples to adopt) and whether they had signed a petition in support of same-sex couples’ right to adopt (eg low vs. high action).

The behavior of the four hypothetical individuals was divided into four categories: low acceptance/low action, low acceptance/high action, high acceptance/low action, and high acceptance/high action. Not surprisingly, the person low in both acceptance and action was rated as the worst ally, and the person high in both acceptance and action was rated as the best ally. In addition, the person high in acceptance/low action was judged to be a better ally than one who was low in acceptance but high in action.

The results of the experiments reveal two important lessons about how the components of allyism work. First, the fact that taking action had a muted effect on allies unless buy-in was high tells us that buy-in is an essential first step to becoming an ally. Taking action when your beliefs are still biased against LGBTQ+ people will have limited impact on your alliance level. Second, the fact that the person high in acceptance and action was rated as the best ally shows that acceptance alone is not enough to maximize your level of alliance.

Act.

That experiment showed that the most unbiased and accepting person still has room to grow. Specifically, allies are people who take action to improve the climate around them and to improve themselves. Based on our alliance scale, someone would be considered high on action if they speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination and seek opportunities to learn about LGBTQ+ issues.

Taking action starts with yourself. Do you educate yourself to learn about issues that affect LGBTQ+ individuals, either in your workplace or in your wider community? Doing this takes time, energy, and listening, and it can be frustrating at times, but the process is important for self-improvement.

Good allies also confront interpersonal bias (eg, a colleague making an offensive comment) and systemic bias (eg, a workplace dress code that discriminates against gender queer individuals).

Taking action can be difficult because it can be costly to speak up and you may worry about the negative consequences of taking action. The challenges of taking action were reflected in our findings; our sample of LGBTQ+ participants rated their family, friends, and coworkers as lowest on this component of the alliance compared to the other two components.

Despite the challenges of taking action, it also has the greatest rewards. Our research found that taking action is the most important component of the alliance for enhancing the well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals. We conducted a six-week study in which we collected data from pairs of roommates where one person was LGBTQ+-identified and the other (the roommate) was not. These participants were mostly young adults living with friends. We found that levels of roommate cohesion measured in one week predicted improvements in LGBTQ+ individuals’ well-being (higher self-esteem, greater life satisfaction, and lower stress) the following week. These benefits were driven by LGBTQ+ individuals’ perceptions of their roommates taking action. In other words, roommate taking action predicted future increases in the well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Have humility.

The last component of community we discovered is humility. One would be very humble if they listen more than they talk in discussions of LGBTQ+ issues and do not focus on discussions of LGBTQ+ issues.

Being humble involves trying to truly learn about LGBTQ+ issues from community members rather than performing alliances in order to make a good impression. To develop humility, ask yourself: When diversity and inclusion issues come up in the workplace, are you really listening or are you more interested in managing others’ impressions of you?

Humility is a cherry on top of being a good ally in the sense that it was mentioned about 5 to 10% less often than accepting and taking action. It was also rated somewhat lower in importance compared to acceptance and action. However, in the roommate study described above, all three components of the roommate alliance, including humility, were uniquely related to LGBTQ+ participants’ subjective well-being (ie, their life satisfaction).

Humility is an interesting trait because it is more difficult to self-diagnose than acceptance and action. From the roommate study data, we were able to determine how well participants and roommates agreed on levels of roommate acceptance, action, and humility. Although participants and roommates had high agreement on roommates’ acceptance and action, they had less agreement on roommates’ humility. These findings suggest that you are better at assessing your levels of acceptance and action than your level of humility, so you should be careful in judging whether you are truly humble in your alliance. If you feel comfortable doing this, ask someone you trust if you have achieved humility as an ally.

LGBTQ+ individuals felt closer to and valued their colleagues more, whom they perceived as good allies. And being a good ally may even be associated with future increases in your LGBTQ+ colleagues’ self-esteem and life satisfaction, and decreases in their stress levels. Overall, being a good ally is beneficial to both the ally and those with marginalized gender and/or sexual identities.