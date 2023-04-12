East coast wetlands added to UK list of potential World Heritage Sites





Wetlands along England’s east coast, from the Humber to the Thames, have been successfully added to the United Kingdom’s Provisional List of World Heritage Sites. England’s east coast wetlands will be added to the United Kingdom’s Provisional List of World Heritage Sites alongside just five other new sites, the government announced on 10 April 2023. Inclusion on this exclusive list is the first stage towards membership in the UNESCO (United National Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage List, which recognizes cultural and natural heritage around the globe that is considered to be of outstanding universal value to humanity. If accepted by UNESCO, the east coast wetlands could join a list of some of the world’s most iconic sites, such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and Mount Kilimanjaro. The proposed government-backed site joins together a coastal network of wetlands covering the same size as two New York cities (170,000 hectares), from the RSPB’s Blacktoft Sands reserve in the Humber Estuary north to RSPB Wallasea Island, Essex and Kent’s coastal reserves. along the River Thames to the south. Popular sites such as RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk and the National Trust’s Blakeney National Nature Reserve, Norfolk, have both recently featured in the BBC’s Wild Isles series and will also be included. The application was initiated in 2022 by the RSPB, the National Trust and the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust (WWT), with approval from the Local Authority and The Crown Estate following a report commissioned by marine and coastal habitat consultants ABPmer which highlighted the area as one of the worlds. the most important places for nature. An independent panel of experts recruited by the government described the east coast wetlands proposal as a clear and compelling case for the potential to demonstrate outstanding universal value through the role wetlands play in supporting migratory birds along the Atlantic flyway Eastern. globally leading examples of coastal adaptation in the face of a changing climate. Michael Copleston, Director of RSPB England, said: We are absolutely delighted that the global importance of England’s east coast has been recognized by the government and that the east coast wetlands will now form part of the United Kingdom’s Provisional List of World Heritage sites. These diverse sites provide an essential refuge for over 155 species of birds, as well as leading examples in the world of how we can manage our coast in the face of a changing climate, with real value for nature and people. The east coast of England is one of the most vulnerable coastlines in the UK. Sea levels are expected to rise due to climate change, threatening many habitats and communities. Along this coast, major global projects are providing flood protection adaptation and conservation side by side. Wetlands provide a cost-effective and nature-friendly solution to reduce the risk of erosion and flooding, and are rich landscapes for people and businesses, providing fish nursery grounds, carbon storage and space for recreation. There are currently only two Natural World Heritage Sites in the UK; Dorset and East Devon Coast and Giant’s Causeway Coast and Causeway Coast. Apart from two UK overseas territories in the Gough Islands in the South Atlantic and Henderson Island in the South Pacific. Find out more about Cleethorpes saltmarsh at Life in Saltmarsh (arcgis.com)

