Burundi will receive support from the African Development Bank Group in key development sectors African Development Bank





The African Development Bank Group will mobilize approximately $4 million to help Burundi urgently procure over 3,000 tons of fertilizer during the upcoming agricultural season. The support will enable the country to procure fertilizers for the first phase of the season, which begins in May. The country’s needs for the entire season are estimated at 145,000 tons. The Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning of Burundi, Mr. Audace Niyonzima requested this support on behalf of President Variste Nadyishimiye during a meeting with the head of the African Development Bank in Abidjan on April 7, 2023. The President of the Bank Group Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said the Bank will use two existing projects from its current portfolio in Burundi to help meet the immediate needs of the first phase. The African Fertilizer Development Financing Mechanism, a special fund managed by the African Development Bank, also represents an opportunity that will be explored for subsequent phases, Adesina said. The Bank will also support Burundi’s efforts to explore fertilizer procurement opportunities with other international agencies such as the World Food Programme. Adesina encouraged the Burundian government to pursue reforms in the waste sector. He suggested setting up an electronic wallet (e-wallet) for greater transparency in the process of distributing garbage to the beneficiaries. The meeting focused on concrete concerns and was a continuation of discussions between Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and Dr. Adesina at the last Dakar 2 summit on food sovereignty and sustainability in January 2023. President Adesina reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to support the government in its efforts to mobilize resources for the Burundi Food and Agriculture Supply Compact concluded at the Dakar 2 Summit, amounting to $200 million over five years. Discussions on financing the compact are underway with other key partners, including the Netherlands, the World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. For this purpose, the Bank has mobilized about 1.3 million dollars for the financing of technical studies for the creation of agro-processing areas and irrigated areas in Karusi and Cibitoke. The Burundian minister also requested participation in Banks’ Affirmative Financial Action for Women in Africa, or AFAWA initiative, for youth and women in his country. In response to this demand, the Bank Group is committed to strengthening the capacity of Burundi’s Youth Investment Bank (YIB) and its Women’s Development and Investment Bank (WDIB). Adesina explained that the Bank is moving towards establishing youth investment banks across the continent. During the meeting, the parties also discussed regional integration. Adesina said the Bank plans to invest about $100 million in the construction of the Uvinza-Musongati-Gitega section of the Tanzania-Burundi-DRC railway between Tanzania and Burundi. The project will be presented to the Board of Directors in September 2023. Adesina assured the Burundian government of the Bank’s support to other partners to mobilize the remaining funds for the construction of the Tanzania-Burundi railway section, which requires $1.4 billion, of which about $645.76 million is being mobilized. Niyonzima, who is also the Bank Group Governor for Burundi, was accompanied by Sanctus Niragira, Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock. The visit to the headquarters of the pan-African development institution highlights the Bank’s ongoing relationship with member countries and its role as the leading multilateral development finance institution in Africa. Among the Bank’s senior team that met the delegation included Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development Beth Dunford; Martin Fregene, Director of Agriculture and Agribusiness; Abdul Camara, Deputy Director General for East Africa and Pascal Yembeline, Country Manager for Burundi. The Bank’s active portfolio in Burundi includes 19 operations with commitments of $372 million, mainly focused on the energy (45%), transport (34%), agriculture (12%) and social (8%) sectors.

