Cyclone Ilsa threatens to hit Western Australia as the strongest storm in a decade

A major cyclone is intensifying off the coast of Western Australia with warnings it could be the most powerful storm to make landfall in more than a decade with winds strong enough to lift camper vans. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said Cyclone Ilsa was expected to make landfall late Thursday evening or early Friday, somewhere between the towns of Broome and Port Hedland, a major port hub for iron ore exports. The storm is expected to generate winds of more than 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) by Thursday evening, equivalent to a Category 4 or 5 storm in the US. Winds of this strength not only have the ability to bring down trees and power lines, but to remove items from your yard and caravans, trampolines, BOM senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said. Local authorities warned residents to tie up anything that could become airborne from strong winds. Tourists staying along the stretch of coast between Broome and Port Hedland have been told to move out of the forecast path of the storm. Others have rushed to supermarkets to stock up on food and other supplies. Broome and Port Hedland are relatively small towns with a combined population of around 30,000 people. Many people employed in iron ore mining live and work in Port Hedland. On Tuesday, the Pilbara Port Authority said it was clearing vessels from all berths in Port Hedland’s inner harbor and asked recreational boat owners to secure their vessels. Cyclones are common on Australia’s west coast, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording seven of them last year. Australia uses a five-tier system to measure the intensity of tropical cyclones, with Category 4 representing those that reach an average wind speed of between 160 and 199 km/h, with typical winds in excess of 225 km/h (140 mph). Darren Klemm, Western Australia’s Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, said it had been 10 years since a cyclone of that size had hit the WA coast. There will be a lot of people up there who haven’t experienced a Cat 4 cyclone before, he said. Western Australia’s northern coast has been hit by 13 Category 4-equivalent storms since 1960, but this would be the first since Tropical Cyclone Laurence in 2009, which hit a very similar location with winds of 150 mph (240 km/h). down. The strongest storm to ever hit any part of Australia was Tropical Cyclone Monica, which arrived in 2006 with sustained winds of around 180 mph (290 km/h) as it swept across eastern and northern Australia. Australia has experienced a number of natural disasters in recent years. Last year, floods affected parts of the states of New South Wales and Queensland.

