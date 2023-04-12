New restrictions on asthma medicine will hurt the poorest children the most

This article by Associate Professor Brett Montgomery, from UWA Medical School, UNSW Senior Lecturer Louisa Owens and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute Clinical Scientist Shivanthan Shanthikumar originally appeared on Conversation on April 12.

Last week, without warning, the federal government sharply limited the subsidy for an important and safe asthma drug for children. A brief document explained to prescriptions what had changed, but did not give reasons.

The drug, fluticasone propionate 50mcg, is a metered dose inhaler, more commonly known by the brand names Flixotide Junior or Axotide Junior. It is one of the lowest-dose drugs of its kind available, and as of April 1 the government had subsidized nearly 80,000 of these puffers each year.

However, the new change will make it harder to cope, especially for families in need, who already bear the brunt of asthma.



The importance of asthma prevention

When a child has asthma, inflammation and sensitivity cause the airways to narrow, making breathing difficult.

About one in ten Australian children have long-term asthma. It can cause shortness of breath, poor school attendance and sometimes hospitalization. Rarely, and tragically, children die from asthma.

Children with persistent or severe asthma symptoms need medication to reduce airway inflammation. “Inhaled steroids” are the safest and most effective treatments. In fact, the World Health Organization has included them on its list of essential medicines for children.

These drugs reduce the risk of severe flares of symptoms, especially in children with a history of such flares. The goal is to use the lowest effective dose, but it is the subsidization of low-dose fluticasone that the new policy affects.



How medical subsidy decisions work

To be sold in Australia, all prescription drugs must be registered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which assesses the drug’s safety and efficacy.

The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) is a list of medicines that our government helps pay for. This scheme caps the cost of dispensed drugs at around A$30 for most people and around A$7 for people with concession cards.

To get a drug on the list, the manufacturer must convince the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) that the drug is cost-effective.

Having this kind of process – a single primary payer and qualified decision maker – is a good thing. It’s one reason why Australia has much more affordable medicine than the United States. This usually benefits both patients and health authorities.



The new rules

Previously, any doctor could prescribe low-dose fluticasone for a child with asthma under the PBS. But as of April 1, this is no longer true.

The new PBS rules are complicated.

First, no one over the age of six will receive any subsidy from the government to help with the cost of this drug.

Second, the PBS will only subsidize it for children under the age of six if a pediatrician or lung specialist has started the drug and if the prescriber has first contacted the PBS for approval.

PBS has not explained why this change was made, neither on their website nor when pressed by reporters.

In general, if the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and a manufacturer cannot agree on the price of a drug, the drug will remain outside the PBS and remain unsubsidized. Alternatively, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee may set limits on the population for which the drug is subsidized.

In this case, given that no safety or effectiveness concerns have been raised, and the change coincided with a planned price cut date, the new restrictions may simply be about money – the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and the manufacturer disagree for a price.



What does it mean for families?

In children over six years of age, some alternative medicines may be prescribed.

But in children under five, there are no good alternatives, with no other age-appropriate low-dose steroid inhalers approved by the TGA.

In the under-five age group, GPs now have three options if they think their patient needs inhaled steroids:

1. Describe fluticasone 50mcg in a private writing

2. Refer to a pediatric or lung specialist

3. Prescribe other drugs “off label” (in a way not approved by the TGA), which often include steroids at higher doses.

All of these are problematic.

Using private scripts will mean families have to pay whatever their local pharmacy pays them. In many pharmacies we expect the price to be around $11 to $28 per inhaler, but there is no guarantee that all pharmacies will offer the drug at this cost.

The use of private writing will certainly harm families who rely on concessions or safety nets, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and those from low socio-economic backgrounds who are disproportionately affected by asthma.

Seeking a referral to a specialist also has many harmful consequences. There are already bloated waiting lists for these services, leading to delays in care. In many parts of Australia there are no bulk billing specialists, making it difficult for families in need to access these services.

GPs will feel forced to refer cases they would previously have been able to manage, which can erode community trust in GPs.

The decision adversely affects the interests of so many Australian children, particularly those from our most vulnerable populations who already suffer disproportionately from asthma. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and the manufacturer should work together to review it.

