Hosts needed for international exchange students | tidings

Can you open your home to help international students study at local schools?
AFS-USA, which has helped bring students to America for 75 years, invites families and individuals from Western New York to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester or an academic year.
AFS-USA nurtures active global citizens who make the world a better place, said AFS-USA President and CEO Tara Hofmann. Every new AFS student is another global citizen in a progressive individual, prepared to help build a more just world that reflects peace and fellowship. The impact doesn’t stop with the students. Host families’ lives are transformed by students from around the world, and host communities gain greater cultural diversity.
Exchange students represent nearly 80 countries and cultures, including Kenya, Ukraine, Egypt, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Chile, Thailand and more. They are among the more than 1,000 AFS international students hosted in the US each year.
Organizers report that the reception offers individuals, families, high schools and communities opportunities to learn about the unknown by exploring a variety of cultures, all while sharing their culture with a young person from another country.
AFS-USA host families represent a wide range of American cultures, including individuals and families of multiracial/ethnic backgrounds, those with and without children, those who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and more.
In addition, AFS-USA has a more than 50-year partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which offers numerous sponsored scholarships for international students to study abroad in the U.S. including the following programs:
Once students and host families are matched, they receive ongoing support from trained staff and are welcomed into their local chapter of dedicated volunteers, alumni and other host families. One thing that sets AFS-USA apart is the network of nearly 3,000 volunteers across the U.S. Many volunteers have hosted international exchange students or studied abroad with AFS and will support families, students, and schools to benefit as much as possible. more of their hosting experience.
Hosts are expected to provide their student or students with accommodation, meals and support and encouragement throughout their programme. Students come with their own spending money and medical coverage.
These students attend local high schools, participate in local community life and are encouraged to share aspects of their culture, Hofmann said. They also discover firsthand what it’s like to live in America and form lasting friendships that create lasting connections between the US and other countries. In many cases, the bonds that form between AFS students and their host families last a lifetime.
Those interested in hosting an AFS exchange student are encouraged to contact 1-800-AFS-INFO or visit afsusa.org for more information.