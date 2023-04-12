Hosts needed for international exchange students | tidings





Can you open your home to help international students study at local schools? AFS-USA, which has helped bring students to America for 75 years, invites families and individuals from Western New York to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester or an academic year. AFS-USA nurtures active global citizens who make the world a better place, said AFS-USA President and CEO Tara Hofmann. Every new AFS student is another global citizen in a progressive individual, prepared to help build a more just world that reflects peace and fellowship. The impact doesn’t stop with the students. Host families’ lives are transformed by students from around the world, and host communities gain greater cultural diversity. Exchange students represent nearly 80 countries and cultures, including Kenya, Ukraine, Egypt, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Chile, Thailand and more. They are among the more than 1,000 AFS international students hosted in the US each year. Organizers report that the reception offers individuals, families, high schools and communities opportunities to learn about the unknown by exploring a variety of cultures, all while sharing their culture with a young person from another country. AFS-USA host families represent a wide range of American cultures, including individuals and families of multiracial/ethnic backgrounds, those with and without children, those who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and more. In addition, AFS-USA has a more than 50-year partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which offers numerous sponsored scholarships for international students to study abroad in the U.S. including the following programs: Once students and host families are matched, they receive ongoing support from trained staff and are welcomed into their local chapter of dedicated volunteers, alumni and other host families. One thing that sets AFS-USA apart is the network of nearly 3,000 volunteers across the U.S. Many volunteers have hosted international exchange students or studied abroad with AFS and will support families, students, and schools to benefit as much as possible. more of their hosting experience. Hosts are expected to provide their student or students with accommodation, meals and support and encouragement throughout their programme. Students come with their own spending money and medical coverage. These students attend local high schools, participate in local community life and are encouraged to share aspects of their culture, Hofmann said. They also discover firsthand what it’s like to live in America and form lasting friendships that create lasting connections between the US and other countries. In many cases, the bonds that form between AFS students and their host families last a lifetime. Those interested in hosting an AFS exchange student are encouraged to contact 1-800-AFS-INFO or visit afsusa.org for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/hosts-needed-for-international-exchange-students/article_58238de9-7f50-5420-9c05-be6fbeb321ca.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related