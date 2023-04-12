International
LFCSD superintendent makes international news
Dr. Keith Levatino is surrounded by some of the information and artifacts he has collected about his relative, Technical Sergeant John Holoka Jr.
By Dave Warner
The name of Dr. Keith Levitino has been making his way through news circles around the world lately for his connection to a World War II mystery.
The story centers around Technical Sergeant John Holoka Jr., a crew member of an American bomber that crashed in a farmer’s field in Arundel, England, in June 1944.
Seven of the nine crew members of the B-24H Liberator bailed out of the aircraft after it was hit by anti-aircraft fire following a bombing raid on a German airfield near Versailles, France.
Levatino, Holoka’s great-grandson, said: “This is closure for our family. I grew up knowing that this was a very painful subject for my grandmother and her family. That picture was in every house of theirs, wherever you went.”
“It wasn’t just because he was killed, but because they didn’t know how, who, or what. The letter (below) is what my grandmother wrote, and the usual response from the Army was, ‘we are so sorry for your loss; we continue to conduct an investigation.”
Levaitno said his great-grandmother received a $500 death benefit. “That’s it. They didn’t know if it crashed in France, the English Channel. They didn’t know anything about the crash.”
He said that almost the army did not want them to know what really happened at the time of the incident.
In 2017, Levatino received a call from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), telling him they were starting an excavation at the request of the property owner in England. “They said there was no guarantee, but if they found some kind of bone fragments and DNA, would I be willing to give my DNA” to match, he said.
Ultimately, the DNA match was from one of Levatino’s older cousins. DPAA said that to identify Holoka’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis and material evidence. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System scientists also used dental, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and Y-chromosome (Y-STR) analyses.
Levatino told Ashraf Allami about it, and one thing led to another, and he found the excavation and the photographs. “Then I researched it and contacted the main archaeologist Dr. Stephen Humphries., which led to communication with the owner of Park Farm in Arundel.”
“The English are more passionate about it than I am. They have built a museum and want everything written about it. They need closure,” he said.
“It’s been on that property for 80 years, and it’s almost like their business. They built a monument to it. They even found his dog tags.”
There was a bracelet that was in question in the dig, and Levatino was able to explain how it got there.
“He finished his first tour of duty and was honorably discharged and came home, but he couldn’t find a job, so he came back,” Levatino said.
They plan to send part of Holoka’s parachute to Levatino if they can find one. He asked how they would know it was his, and they told him they had done so much research, they knew it had to be worn forward, and his position on the plane was where you had to do it. Holoka was the flight engineer on the aircraft.
Levatino said they have drilled five pits in the country now. “I’ve become friends with these men who are our age and don’t know these people (who fell), and yet it’s like us.”
A memorial service on 22 June 2021 included a flyover by three Spitfires to honor the lost aircraft.
They couldn’t make any progress during the previous decades, but “With today’s technology, it took us less than a year to figure it out. That shows you how much the world has changed,” said Levatino.
Holoka will be buried in Portage, Pennsylvania on May 1, 2023.
